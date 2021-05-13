The Girls Bathroom is the podcast everyone's talking about – but who are the girls behind it? Love The Girls Bathroom podcast? Join the club. Now get to know the BFFs in real life!

The Girls Bathroom is the podcast on everyone's lips. Not only is it constantly in the top 10 charts, but it has also just reached 10 million listeners, and the show is even going on tour at the end of the year.

It has created an amazing community, allowing young girls to send in their dilemmas, with co-hosts and BFFs Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo giving their advice and sharing their own experiences along the way.

We spoke exclusively to the girls about what inspired them to start the show, and what they believe is the secret to their success.

The girls spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their chart-topping podcast

Who are Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo from The Girls Bathroom podcast?

Sophia, 22, and Cinzia, 23, are online content creators who shot to fame on YouTube, creating a range of videos from fashion hauls to weekly vlogs. They launched their podcast, The Girls Bathroom, in May 2019 and have also created a successful clothing line under the same name.

What inspired the girls to start The Girls Bathroom podcast?

Sophia: "It actually started on YouTube, we started doing a series which was boy talks and girl talks where we would answer subscribers' dilemmas. We loved making the videos, people seemed to really enjoy watching them, and then we loved podcasts anyway, so we thought this could have its own space, the girl talk boy talk series could be its own thing in itself."

Cinzia: "It just got such a good response on YouTube and it was already building a nice little community and we were working through things together, so we thought it could be something more than just on our channel."

Where do The Girls Bathroom podcast girls live?

Both girls have properties in Nottingham, however they have been spending a lot of time in London lately since lockdown restrictions eased, and spoke about whether they would consider moving there in the future.

Sophia: "Moving would be fun!"

Cinzia: "We love London, I'm obsessed with it."

Sophia: "It’s nice that our family is in Nottingham, I feel like we will always go back there, it will always be home."

Cinzia: "But right now we are loving a bit of London life, so we will be here for the foreseeable."

The girls launched their podcast in 2019

What is the key to the girls' online success?

Sophia: "In the beginning, when we started on YouTube, we were doing it for fun so we would post sporadically, it wasn’t until we started being consistent with it that we noticed it was picking up a bit."

The girls also gave advice to aspiring content creators out there.

Cinzia: "Be consistent and stay true to yourself. Do what makes you happy, wear what makes you happy, share what makes you happy."

If the girls could go back and give their 16-year-old selves one piece of advice, what would it be?

Sophia: "I would say don’t worry about the opinions of people around you, whether it's at school or this and that, and don’t not do something because you're scared you're going to get judged by the people you go to school with, because the chances are in three years time you're not even going to know these people."

Who would the girls love to have on The Girls Bathroom podcast?

Sophia and Cinzia: "Kim…Kim Kardashian would be a dream guest."

Sophia: "She's such a girl boss, she's got such an empire and I think she's such a good business women and we find her so inspirational."

Cinzia: "And we love her style, you know, we think she's done amazingly well."

Sophia: "A chat with Kim could be quite fun."

How did The Girls Bathroom friendship start?

Cinzia: "We met at primary school, but it was weird because at the time we had different best friends."

Sophia: "Yeah we did. We were always friends but I had a best friend and Cinzia had a best friend. Then we went to secondary school together and it was there where we became true best friends."

What is the girls' secret to long and healthy friendship?

Cinzia: "I think it's just time and effort, we've gone through lots of stages of life together and we've always been on the same page, we've always wanted the same things. So, there was no reason for us not to be friends, it wasn’t even a question!"

We were curious about how the girls navigate being best friends and working together, but they said it had been a dream of theirs for a while.

Sophia: "When we were in secondary school, and we were thinking 'what will we do when we leave school', we always said we wanted to do something together, we wanted to have our own thing."

Do the girls from The Girls Bathroom podcast have boyfriends?

Both girls are currently single, and said they are loving having some time to themselves.

Cinzia: "We are enjoying ourselves aren’t we? We are just taking it day by day, not stressing about anything too much, it's nice being on our own time. It's nice to have some selfish years."

Where do The Girls Bathroom girls get their fashion inspiration from?

Both girls have a huge following on Instagram, and are always posting pictures of their latest outfits.

Cinzia: "We love Pinterest [for fashion inspiration], but also everyone else on Instagram. I follow tons of girls and boys who I'm obsessed with. I also love Hailey Bieber's street style.

"Then, we try and find our own alternatives, there is this one Hailey Bieber look I am trying to recreate at the moment but I can't find a neon green blazer anywhere!"

How are the girls feeling about their upcoming Girls Bathroom tour?

Due to the success of their podcast, the girls will be taking the show on tour later this year, and have already sold out 3 nights!

Sophie and Cinzia: "We are really nervous!"

Cinzia: "We are actually really scared but we know we are going to feel fine and comfortable because it's all the listeners, it's all you guys."

Sophia: "It's going to be really good to see faces and see the people that tune into the podcast. We've all been waiting so long to just have some fun, but it is nerve-wracking!"

What is one thing about the girls that might surprise their listeners?

Sophia: "Do you know what I would say, that we share a lot of the same dilemmas. I feel like if you were listening to the podcast you would think 'oh my god these girls have got it all figured out', whereas really we are reading the dilemmas like 'I can totally relate to that'. That’s a big reason why we love the podcast, because you can always relate to someone."

Cinzia: "It just shows we are all going through the same thing, no matter what stage in life, we've all experienced most of the same things."

Sophia: "We are all in this together!"

Subscribe to new episodes of The Girls Bathroom Podcast every Wednesday across iTunes, Spotify and Acast. To see The Girls Bathroom live visit thegirlsbathroom.com for tickets.