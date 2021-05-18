12 of the most stylish denim jackets to throw on over everything this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are few fashion pieces more of a wardrobe staple than the humble denim jacket. Perfect for the unpredictable weather, they're lightweight but will still keep you warm on a cold evening, and they look great thrown on over just about anything.

First created by Levi Strauss almost 150 years ago, they're still as popular as ever, appearing on the runway season after season. Choose the right one and it will be an investment piece you can wear for years to come. Whether you're looking for a slim fit or an oversized boyfriend style, classic black or covered in embellishments, we've found all of the best denim jackets to shop online now.

Shop the best denim jackets on the high-street...

Pure Cotton Denim Jacket, £35, M&S

This soft denim jacket from M&S features a slim fit and a stonewashed finish. It's available in dark and light indigo.

ASOS DESIGN Oversized Denim Shacket, £30, ASOS

Leaning into shacket territory, this is slightly more oversized and a little thinner than your average denim jacket - a little bit 90s and perfect for when the weather warms up.

Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket, £41.40, Karen Millen

Tap into the puff-sleeve trend with Karen Millen's denim jacket. We love the structured cut and timeless contrast stitching.

Mint Velvet Denim Jacket, £99, John Lewis

With its authentic blue hue, subtle fraying and Western-inspired pockets, this Mint Velvet denim jacket is a must-have.

Sandro Alabama Daisy-Embroidered Denim Jacket, £319, Farfetch

We love the daisy embroidery on this new season denim jacket by Sandro. It's a unique piece but would still complement any outfit, making it a worthy splurge

Denim Jacket, £24.99, H&M

H&M do classic basics so well, and this blue denim jacket gets amazing reviews, plus it's just £24.99. It has a sturdy, slightly oversized look.

Pink Oversized Denim Jacket, £23.08, Missguided

More versatile than you might think, Missguided's pastel pink denim jacket would look equally stylish worn over feminine summer dresses or casual loungewear and trainers.

Philipa Denim Jacket, £145, Reiss

This sleek, slim fit design from Reiss is the perfect layering piece. It's smart enough for the office or a summer party.

Original Trucker Jacket, £100, Levi's

It wouldn't be a denim jacket edit if it didn't include a classic Levis style. The timeless Trucker jacket is made from premium non-stretch denim and will see you through all seasons.

Pilcro Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket, £120, Anthropologie

This vintage-look denim jacket from Anthropologie is designed to appear well-worn, featuring light fraying and red rip details with a slightly oversized fit.

Allie Denim Jacket, £100, Hush

With its subtle ruffled collar, the Allie denim jacket is a very feminine reimagination of the classic style.

Denim Jacket, £32, Next

Next's cotton-blend denim jackets come in a huge range of shades. They have a slim-fit cut but with the option for a fuller bust.

