12 of the most stylish denim jackets to throw on over everything this summer

The humble denim jacket is a summer staple

Hollie Brotherton

There are few fashion pieces more of a wardrobe staple than the humble denim jacket. Perfect for the unpredictable weather, they're lightweight but will still keep you warm on a cold evening, and they look great thrown on over just about anything.

First created by Levi Strauss almost 150 years ago, they're still as popular as ever, appearing on the runway season after season. Choose the right one and it will be an investment piece you can wear for years to come. Whether you're looking for a slim fit or an oversized boyfriend style, classic black or covered in embellishments, we've found all of the best denim jackets to shop online now.

Shop the best denim jackets on the high-street...

MS-denim-jacket

Pure Cotton Denim Jacket, £35, M&S 

This soft denim jacket from M&S features a slim fit and a stonewashed finish. It's available in dark and light indigo.

ASOS-design-denim-jacket

ASOS DESIGN Oversized Denim Shacket, £30, ASOS 

Leaning into shacket territory, this is slightly more oversized and a little thinner than your average denim jacket - a little bit 90s and perfect for when the weather warms up.

karen-millen-denim-jacket

Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket, £41.40, Karen Millen 

Tap into the puff-sleeve trend with Karen Millen's denim jacket. We love the structured cut and timeless contrast stitching.

Mint-Velvet-denim-jacket

Mint Velvet Denim Jacket, £99, John Lewis 

With its authentic blue hue, subtle fraying and Western-inspired pockets, this Mint Velvet denim jacket is a must-have.

Sandro-denim-jacket

Sandro Alabama Daisy-Embroidered Denim Jacket, £319, Farfetch 

We love the daisy embroidery on this new season denim jacket by Sandro. It's a unique piece but would still complement any outfit, making it a worthy splurge

HM-denim-jacket

Denim Jacket, £24.99, H&M 

H&M do classic basics so well, and this blue denim jacket gets amazing reviews, plus it's just £24.99. It has a sturdy, slightly oversized look.

Missguided-denim-jacket

Pink Oversized Denim Jacket, £23.08, Missguided 

More versatile than you might think, Missguided's pastel pink denim jacket would look equally stylish worn over feminine summer dresses or casual loungewear and trainers.

Reiss-denim-jaket

Philipa Denim Jacket, £145, Reiss 

This sleek, slim fit design from Reiss is the perfect layering piece. It's smart enough for the office or a summer party. 

Levis-Denim-jacket

Original Trucker Jacket, £100, Levi's 

It wouldn't be a denim jacket edit if it didn't include a classic Levis style. The timeless Trucker jacket is made from premium non-stretch denim and will see you through all seasons.

Anthropologie-denim-jacket

Pilcro Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket, £120, Anthropologie 

This vintage-look denim jacket from Anthropologie is designed to appear well-worn, featuring light fraying and red rip details with a slightly oversized fit.

Hush-denim-jacket

Allie Denim Jacket, £100, Hush 

With its subtle ruffled collar, the Allie denim jacket is a very feminine reimagination of the classic style.

Next-denim-jacket

Denim Jacket, £32, Next 

Next's cotton-blend denim jackets come in a huge range of shades. They have a slim-fit cut but with the option for a fuller bust. 

