9 TK Maxx designer buys worth shouting about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bargain hunters have long loved the allure of TK Maxx and its big-name brands with hefty discounts – there’s nothing like shopping the shelves to find a designer deal or two.

And we’ve become just as obsessed with shopping for the best gems on TK Maxx online, where hundreds of new products are dropped each week across fashion, homeware, garden, beauty and kids too, with up to 60% off the RRP.

From celebrity-loving labels to royal-approved brands, and plenty of designers you dream of owning one day, we’ve found the best bargains on TK Maxx that you’re going to want to tell your friends about…welcome to your new shopping obsession.

MORE: H&M's new slip-on sandals are a modern take on the Hermes slides

SHOP: 9 pretty dresses we'll be wearing to the pub this weekend

Floral silk dress, RRP £450.80, NOW £169.99, TK Maxx

How gorgeous is the abstract print of this silk floral dress? Add a denim shacket and plimsolls for the pub, or swap for heels come those summer weddings.

Espadrilles, £14.99, TK Maxx

Everyone needs a pair of espadrilles come summer, and black is the most wearable choice. This pair are a purse-friendly price too.

Black embroidered dress, RRP £149.99, NOW £62, TK Maxx

A certain royal (ahem, Kate Middleton) leans on embroidered floral dresses for all sorts of events, and this intricately embroidered maxi looks ridiculously expensive.

READ: Kate Middleton's favourite designer just released face masks - and we want them all

Cream leather bag, RRP £249, NOW £99.99, TK Maxx

Since we’re starting to head back into work, treat yourself to a new leather bag – this cream shade is the freshest tone and the style is big enough to fit all your back work essentials in.

Gold tone sunglasses, £14.99, TK Maxx

Upgrade your sunglasses to a designer pair to see you through the seasons; we love this pair with gold accents.

Brown leopard print patent sandals, RRP £38, NOW £19.99, TK Maxx

Dad sandals are here to stay for 2021, and who can resist a leopard print pair?

SHOP: 13 best chunky dad sandals we love

Beaded flowers top, RRP £175, NOW £59.99, TK Maxx

Pop this summery top with jeans and chunky sandals for an afternoon party in the park.

Blue animal print silk dress, £129.99, TK Maxx

We can imagine wafting around in this lightweight silk shirt dress when summer hits.

Sequin lightweight jacket, RRP £290, NOW £89.99, TK Maxx

Since we’re sitting outside more, lightweight jackets are a must – yep, even in summer. We love this sequin version that’ll work well over summer dresses and denim too.

And something for the home…

Casserole dish, RRP £50, NOW £24.99, TK Maxx

This is THE grande don of designer kitchenware; the whole range is available, including salt and pepper pots, teapots and this casserole dish that’ll last forever.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.