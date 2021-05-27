13 cheap and cheerful sunglasses that look way more expensive than they actually are

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sunny weather is on its way and this means we can finally pay some attention to the most essential summer accessory: a pair of sunglasses. Used to upgrade any outfit (or hide a multitude of sins), we're firm believers you can never have too many.

If you're looking for a new style but don't want to splash out, we've found 12 pairs of designer-look sunglasses that offer full UV protection but have a very affordable price tag.

From classic round and cat-eye to on-trend rectangular shades, here's our edit of the best cheap sunglasses you can buy online now.

Round sunglasses, £9.99, H&M

For less than £10 you can get these tinted round frames from H&M, which could easily be mistaken for designer.

Le Specs Air Heart cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses, £45, Net-A-Porter

You can't go wrong with chic black cat-eye sunglasses. Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo love them as much as we do and have both been seen wearing this exact pair.

Angular cat-eye sunglasses, £23, & Other Stories

These angular cat-eye sunnies have a retro feel and will add serious style to any outfit this summer.

Ombre wayfarer square sunglasses, £26, Oliver Bonas

With their tortoiseshell design and chunky wayfarer style, this pair by Oliver Bonas will suit any face shape and always make a statement.

ASOS DESIGN recycled frame hexagon oversized 70s sunglasses, £12, ASOS

If your mantra is go big or go home, you'll love this 70s-inspired hexagonal pair and they cost just £12.

Drive sunglasses, £18, Weekday

00s-style slimline specs are going nowhere this summer, and this frameless pair by Weekday comes in four different fun shades.

After Hours sunglasses, £49, Quay

Quay's After Hours sunglasses are bestsellers for good reason. The oversized square style is timeless and flattering, while the frames are high-quality and sturdy.

Matera modern sunglasses, £22, Free People

Pink sunglasses can definitely look chic. We love this barely-there pair by Free People with its bold frames and tinted lenses.

Recycled cat-eye sunglasses, £40, Anthropologie

Your collection isn't complete without some retro white shades. These are the perfect shape and made entirely from recycled materials, too.

Mango square frame sunglasses, £17.99, John Lewis

These vintage-inspired sunnies are so on-trend and will make you feel like you're in the South of France, even if you're far from it.

SUNGAIT vintage sunglasses, £14.44, Amazon

With over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for their high-quality frames and timeless style, this pair is a total steal.

TETRA SUN RX, £69, Specsavers

Specsavers' prescription sunnies are perfect for those who don't want to wear lenses under their sunglasses. We love this pair of gold round frames with blush pink tips.

ASOS DESIGN recycled frame chunky flare cat-eye sunglasses, £12, ASOS

Oversized cat-eye sunglasses always look stylish, and you'll wear this chunky tortoiseshell pair season after season.

