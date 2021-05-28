﻿
bank-holiday-sales

The big May Bank Holiday sales are here: ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & MORE

The May bank holiday has great weather and lots of amazing sales - a double winner!

Hollie Brotherton

It's the bank holiday weekend, and as well as sunny weather and actual socialising to look forward to, you might want to do some shopping as many of our favourite brands are offering huge discounts. 

From beauty to homeware to fashion, read on to find out all of the best deals happening right now, along with discount codes you'll want to save.

BOOTS

This bank holiday weekend you'll find 50% off selected lines, up to 20% off premium brands and an additional 15% off of No7 beauty buys. You'll also get £10 worth of points when you spend over £60 on electrical beauty.

SHOP BOOTS NOW

 

ASOS

There's currently up to 70% across the whole ASOS website for bank holiday. This includes all of your favourite sportswear and beauty brands, like Nike and Charlotte Tilbury.

SHOP ASOS NOW

 

SELFRIDGES

There's up to 20% off selected beauty at Selfridges this bank holiday weekend, including all of the brands you love like Sisley, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani and YSL.

SHOP SELFRIDGES SALE NOW

 

& OTHER STORIES

& Other Stories' summer outfits are unrivalled. Head to the website to find up to 60% off in their promotions section.

SHOP & OTHER STORIES SALE NOW

JOHN LEWIS 

You'll find deals across fashion, beauty and home at John Lewis. Look out for 50% off selected lines at All Saints, Hobbs and Mint Velvet

SHOP JOHN LEWIS SALE NOW

 

MATCHESFASHION

Shop incredible designer brands with up to 80% off in Matches' bank holiday sale.

SHOP MATCHESFASHION SALE NOW

 

RIVER ISLAND

There are so many bargains on the River Island website right now, with up to 60% off all categories.

SHOP RIVER ISLAND SALE NOW

ASPINAL

Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 50% across their collections for bank holiday. Yes, this includes their gorgeous bags.

SHOP ASPINAL NOW

 

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

You can currently take up to 20% off Charlotte's iconic makeup and skincare kits in a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. *Adds Pillow Talk and Magic Cream to basket immediately*

SHOP CHARLOTTE TILBURY MAGICAL SAVINGS NOW

 

BODEN

Take up to 20% off dresses, shoes and accessories using the code: P4F6. Hurry, it ends Friday at midnight.

SHOP BODEN NOW

 

MISSGUIDED

There's never been a better time to update your wardrobe as Missguided has up 70% off everything – plus an extra 20% off this weekend with the code: MORE20.

SHOP MISSGUIDED SALE NOW

 

DUNE

Take 20% off shoes sitewide - their bestselling platform sandals and Hermes lookalikes are included.

SHOP DUNE NOW

 

LOOKFANTASTIC

There's up to 30% off haircare, skincare, makeup and fragrances at Lookfantastic, so now's the time to grab all of your summer essentials.

SHOP LOOKFANTASTIC SALE NOW

 

COAST

There's currently up to 70% off everything at Coast, plus an extra 15% off this weekend using the code: EXTRA.

SHOP COAST NOW

 

H&M

Members get 15% off their entire order for the bank holiday weekend, plus they always get free standard delivery. Signing up is free, too.

SHOP H&M NOW

FEELUNIQUE

In what could be the best beauty deal of the week, Feelunique has up to 40% off everything as well as new deals daily.

SHOP FEELUNIQUE NOW

NASTY GAL

Right now you can take 30% off everything sitewide at Nasty Gal using the code: NEEDIT.

SHOP NASTY GAL NOW

 

FARFETCH

Get up to 50% off some of the world's biggest designer brands in the Farfetch sale.

SHOP FARFETCH SALE NOW

 

REISS

We'll be heading over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website this bank holiday weekend as they have big savings on womenswear. Just call us Meghan Markle.

SHOP REISS SALE NOW

 

GAP

There's 40% off everything on the Gap website this bank holiday weekend, including all of the new season styles. The discount is applied automatically at the checkout.

SHOP GAP NOW

 

KURT GEIGER

You'll find big savings on boots, heels, sandals and bags in Kurt Geiger women's sale.

SHOP KURT GEIGER SALE NOW

 

OLIVER BONAS

Head over to Oliver Bonas where the brand is offering 30% off travel treats, so you can staycation in style.

SHOP OLIVER BONAS NOW

 

BOOHOO

Boohoo is offering up to 70% off everything right now, so get shopping for some serious bargains.

SHOP BOOHOO NOW

 

PRETTYLITTLETHING

Need a bank holiday outfit and quick? PLT have up to 60% off everything this weekend, plus free next-day delivery using the code: FREENDD.

SHOP PLT NOW

THE OUTNET

There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 80% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Victoria Beckham.

SHOP THE OUTNET SALE NOW

 

FRENCH CONNECTION

French Connection has some gorgeous summer dresses in the sale - stock up now.

SHOP FRENCH CONNECTION SALE NOW

 

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Get all of your favourite fashion and homeware for less in Anthropologie's big bank holiday sale.

SHOP ANTHROPOLOGIE SALE NOW

