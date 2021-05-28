The big May Bank Holiday sales are here: ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & MORE

Hollie Brotherton
Looking to grab a sale bargain this May bank holiday? There are so many deals on fashion, beauty and homeware right now. Read on to find out all of the best sales and discount codes from ASOS, Charlotte Tilbury, John Lewis, Boots, Selfridges, & Other Stories and more.
It's the bank holiday weekend, and as well as sunny weather and actual socialising to look forward to, you might want to do some shopping as many of our favourite brands are offering huge discounts.
From beauty to homeware to fashion, read on to find out all of the best deals happening right now, along with discount codes you'll want to save.
BOOTS
This bank holiday weekend you'll find 50% off selected lines, up to 20% off premium brands and an additional 15% off of No7 beauty buys. You'll also get £10 worth of points when you spend over £60 on electrical beauty.
ASOS
There's currently up to 70% across the whole ASOS website for bank holiday. This includes all of your favourite sportswear and beauty brands, like Nike and Charlotte Tilbury.
SELFRIDGES
There's up to 20% off selected beauty at Selfridges this bank holiday weekend, including all of the brands you love like Sisley, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani and YSL.
& OTHER STORIES
& Other Stories' summer outfits are unrivalled. Head to the website to find up to 60% off in their promotions section.
JOHN LEWIS
You'll find deals across fashion, beauty and home at John Lewis. Look out for 50% off selected lines at All Saints, Hobbs and Mint Velvet
MATCHESFASHION
Shop incredible designer brands with up to 80% off in Matches' bank holiday sale.
RIVER ISLAND
There are so many bargains on the River Island website right now, with up to 60% off all categories.
ASPINAL
Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 50% across their collections for bank holiday. Yes, this includes their gorgeous bags.
CHARLOTTE TILBURY
You can currently take up to 20% off Charlotte's iconic makeup and skincare kits in a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. *Adds Pillow Talk and Magic Cream to basket immediately*
BODEN
Take up to 20% off dresses, shoes and accessories using the code: P4F6. Hurry, it ends Friday at midnight.
MISSGUIDED
There's never been a better time to update your wardrobe as Missguided has up 70% off everything – plus an extra 20% off this weekend with the code: MORE20.
DUNE
Take 20% off shoes sitewide - their bestselling platform sandals and Hermes lookalikes are included.
LOOKFANTASTIC
There's up to 30% off haircare, skincare, makeup and fragrances at Lookfantastic, so now's the time to grab all of your summer essentials.
COAST
There's currently up to 70% off everything at Coast, plus an extra 15% off this weekend using the code: EXTRA.
H&M
Members get 15% off their entire order for the bank holiday weekend, plus they always get free standard delivery. Signing up is free, too.
FEELUNIQUE
In what could be the best beauty deal of the week, Feelunique has up to 40% off everything as well as new deals daily.
NASTY GAL
Right now you can take 30% off everything sitewide at Nasty Gal using the code: NEEDIT.
FARFETCH
Get up to 50% off some of the world's biggest designer brands in the Farfetch sale.
REISS
We'll be heading over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website this bank holiday weekend as they have big savings on womenswear. Just call us Meghan Markle.
GAP
There's 40% off everything on the Gap website this bank holiday weekend, including all of the new season styles. The discount is applied automatically at the checkout.
KURT GEIGER
You'll find big savings on boots, heels, sandals and bags in Kurt Geiger women's sale.
OLIVER BONAS
Head over to Oliver Bonas where the brand is offering 30% off travel treats, so you can staycation in style.
BOOHOO
Boohoo is offering up to 70% off everything right now, so get shopping for some serious bargains.
PRETTYLITTLETHING
Need a bank holiday outfit and quick? PLT have up to 60% off everything this weekend, plus free next-day delivery using the code: FREENDD.
THE OUTNET
There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 80% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Victoria Beckham.
FRENCH CONNECTION
French Connection has some gorgeous summer dresses in the sale - stock up now.
ANTHROPOLOGIE
Get all of your favourite fashion and homeware for less in Anthropologie's big bank holiday sale.
