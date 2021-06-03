Meghan Markle's go-to summer style staples - from designer sunglasses to panama hats

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has described herself as a classic California girl in the past, and we reckon summer is definitely her season.

With that in mind, Meghan has got hot weather dressing nailed - and be it floaty dresses, summer sandals or chic sunglasses, she most definitely has some style staples that she always returns to.

Plus, being a busy mum to son Archie Harrison, and with a little girl on the way, we bet Meghan is embracing comfort and ease more than ever! Here's some of her tried-and-tested summer style rules...

Keep cool in a Panama hat

Meghan's trusty Panama hat is something she returns to every summer.

She was spotted wearing it when she made a surprise appearance with Serena Williams to watch Prince Harry compete in the Audi Polo Challenge in June 2018, and also took it with her to the royal box at Wimbledon - she even wore it to the same tennis championship back in 2016.

SHOP SIMILAR: Straw hat, £27 / $39, & Other Stories

Her favourite style is the Madewell x Biltmore Panama Hat, which is sadly no longer available to buy. She always styles it out, whether she wears her hair down and loose or in her famous bun hairstyle.

Linen dresses for the win!

In the hot weather, Meghan is often seen wearing something loose-fitting and relaxed, particularly when she's not appearing at official engagements.

The Duchess was pictured enjoying a family day out at the polo with baby Archie, Kate and the Cambridge kids in July 2019, wearing a comfy-looking linen dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez.

SHOP SIMILAR: Linen dress, £41.97 / $79.95, Gap

She was also spotted in a gingham shirt dress at another polo appearance in June 2018, and her popular Reformation number while on tour in Australia.

Cover up in a crisp shirt

Meghan has long loved a classic shirt for both classic or formal occasions, often teaming a white version with jeans while off-duty, and a more structured choice for official occasions.

SHOP SIMILAR: Striped Shirt, £19.99 / $39.99, Mango

She chose a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt for Wimbledon in 2018, and a white Hugo Boss number for 2019's tournament - and wore Misha Nonoo's now famous 'Husband Shirt' to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in 2017.

Accessorise with on-trend sunglasses

The Duchess has an extensive sunglasses collection, from round frames to aviators!

She often opts for more modern frames than the classic styles we tend to see on the Duchess of Cambridge - from her Finlay & Co tortoiseshell shades to her cat-eye Le Specs shapes and her retro aviators by Stella McCartney.

Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses, £45 / $60, Net-A-Porter

Summer sandals go with everything

Meghan's favourite strappy sandals are hands down her Sarah Flint 'Grear' flats, which have been a staple of hers since before she met Prince Harry.

'Grear' sandals, £216.56 / $265, Sarah Flint

She teams them with everything from jeans to dresses and shorts, and even took them along with her for her first overseas tour in November 2018. Lucky for us, after a mass sellout they're available again in a range of colours - hooray!

