We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you're shopping for an eco-conscious dad there are a number of factors to consider. From sustainable packaging to cruelty-free options, vegan hampers to plastic-free presents, we've rounded up the most environmentally friendly gifts for him. Go green for the big day and celebrate dad without impacting the planet!

RELATED: 16 best gifts for the dad who has everything - or says he wants nothing

Men's Tree Runners, £95, Allbirds

If dad loves his men's eco-friendly trainers, this pair from Allbirds will go down a storm. They're made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fibre and are available to shop in a variety of colours.

SHOP: 12 funny Father's Day cards day to give dad a giggle

Vegan Treats Gift Bag, £40, Marks and Spencer

Marks & Spencer's vegan hamper is packed with indulgent treats, including cocoa dusted truffles, Smooth hazelnut chocolate spread, Mount Benson Shiraz and more. Plus, it'll arrive in a recycled tote bag.

READ: 17 best hampers for men: The Father's Day gift basket he'll absolutely love

Navy Polo Shirt, £39, BAM

If he's been searching for the best men's eco clothing brands, he'll love BAM. The brand is on a mission to make each and every product Impact Positive by producing bamboo clothing that reduces your carbon footprint.

MORE: 44 unique Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love

Benecos Men's Care Gift Set, £11.90, The Ethical Superstore

The Ethical Superstore has an incredible range of eco-friendly gifts and one of our favourites is this Beneco's Men Care Set. Presented in a recyclable cardboard box, he'll find a natural and organic 3-in-1 Body Wash Gel as well as a Face and Aftershave Balm.

You Me And The Family Tree Personalised Book, £23, Not on the High Street

The best gifts are always sentimental and this personalised family tree book ticks all the boxes. Available in hard or softcover, the books themselves are printed in Devon and Dorset using FSC certified paper and are part of the Woodland Trust Carbon Offset scheme. But the best part of all is that the brand will plant a tree on behalf of your family in North Devon, providing you with a certificate and details of how you can keep an eye on the project.

Personalised Reusable Bottle, £19.95, Amazon Handmade

For the dad who's always on the go! This stylish and reusable bottle can be personalised, plus it comes in eight different colours so you're spoilt for choice.

Grow Your Own Vegetable Kit, £14.99, Amazon

If he's a fan of gardening, he's sure to love this grow your own vegetable kit – and at £14.99 it's a total bargain.

The Vegan Gift Hamper, £40, Cartwright and Butler

Cartwright and Butler has launched a new vegan hamper stocked with preserves and chutneys, breakfast tea, flatbread, rhubarb and custard sweets, as well as a tin of Dark Drinking Chocolate.

Organic Beard Grooming Kit by Monster&Son, £31.95, Etsy

Featuring all natural and organic ingredients, Etsy's choice is this beard grooming kit by Monster & Son. The double-sided beard comb is hand carved from 100% pure jade sandalwood, while the beard brush is made with 100% natural boar bristles. As for the beard oil and balm, a rich blend of Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Beeswax, Sweet Almond Oil and Coconut Oil will leave his skin feeling soft and nourished.

Vegan Beer Special Box, £29.99, Not on the High Street

With the sun shining there's nothing like a cold brew in the garden! Dad will love this selection of vegan craft beers which have been sourced from some of the best breweries in London and Essex.

Premium Organic Toiletries Gift Set, £80, Not on the High Street

Treat dad to an at-home pamper session with this premium toiletry gift set. Every item has been carefully chosen from independent, sustainable producers and contains zero or minimal plastic, as well as having minimal carbon footprints.

Vegan Brownie Box, £16.99, Lola's Cupcakes

SHOP NOW

Surprise him with a sumptuous box of vegan chocolate brownies from Lola's cupcakes.

White Musk For Men Fragrance Kit, £25, The Body Shop

Infused with the original cruelty-free musk as well as refreshing notes of lavender and sandalwood, this fragrance gift set even comes with a reusable cork toiletries bag.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.