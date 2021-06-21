11 stylish things to buy on Amazon Prime Day: Florals, leopard print & bright summer accessories

Leanne Bayley
As HELLO!'s resident shopaholic, I thought I'd peruse the Amazon Prime Day sales to see what's on offer over the two-day shopping extravaganza. I have to say; It's not all that easy; you've got to look past the Kim Kardashian-esque waist trainers and the kagools and the crocs shoes, but when you take your time, you can discover some real gems at great prices. I've gone for a dressy vibe with this edit because I think we're kind of over loungewear, and it's certainly not warm enough for beach cover-ups. I've shared some of my favourite dresses and accessories below.
Not only is Prime Day ideal for deals, this year there is a brilliant promotion on right now - shoppers can get £15 off their first Prime Wardrobe order using the promo code PRIMEW15. Read our guide to everything you need to know about Prime Wardrobe.
Floral dress, from £35, Amazon
Citerna gold hoops, £47.20, Amazon
White belt (other colours are available), from £5.99, Amazon
Hat, from £15.99, Amazon
Leopard print puff-sleeve dress, £42.90, Amazon
Citrus orange sandals, £27.70, Amazon
Sunglasses, £13.99, Amazon
Handbag, £15.99, Amazon
Casio watch, £32.41, Amazon
White dress, £25.99, Amazon
Buffalo padded bag, £35.47, Amazon
