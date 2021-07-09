The best summer sales to shop now: From ASOS, Boots, John Lewis, Missoma & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The summer sales for 2021 have already begun and you don't want to miss out. If you're looking to update your wardrobe, invest in some new interiors or get serious about skincare, there are some amazing deals around from the likes of ASOS, Boots, John Lewis, & Other Stories, Missoma and Charlotte Tilbury.

From beauty to homeware to fashion, read on for all of the best offers available right now, along with the discount codes you'll want to save.

Shop the best summer 2021 sales...

JOHN LEWIS

Right now you'll find up to 70% off homeware and up to 50% off fashion at John Lewis. This includes big savings on Coach, Hobbs and Whistles.

BOOTS

Save up to 50% on 1000s of beauty products at Boots. Every week, there's also a £10 Tuesday deal, with lots of products on sale for just a tenner.

ASOS

ASOS has up to 70% off 1000s of summer styles right now.

& OTHER STORIES

From dresses to denim shorts, & Other Stories do the best summer staples. Head to the website for up to 50% off in the sale.

THE WHITE COMPANY

Save up to 60% off at The White Company, from their iconic candles to their cosy pyjamas and babywear too.

MATCHESFASHION

Shop incredible designer brands with up to 70% off in Matches' sale.

MADE

From beds to sofas to lighting, there's up to 40% off at MADE right now.

NEW LOOK

New Look is offering up to 70% off, with prices starting at just £5 on all dresses, sandals and more – winning.

MISSGUIDED

Missguided has up to 80% off everything, plus an extra 15% off sale items with the code: 15OFF.

RIVER ISLAND

There are so many bargains on the River Island website right now, with up to 60% everything in the summer sale.

MISSOMA

There's up to 65% off Missoma's gorgeous jewellery and it's selling out quickly.

DOWER & HALL

There's up to 50% off at Dower & Hall - including up to 30% off fine jewellery- until 24th July, with new lines are added weekly.

ASPINAL

Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 70% across their collections. Yes, this includes their gorgeous bags.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

You can currently take 20% off Charlotte's iconic makeup kits in a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. *Adds Pillow Talk to basket immediately*



ALLSAINTS

There's now up to 50% off an amazing selection of clothes and accessories at AllSaints, with new lines added.



DUNE

Take up to 50% off shoes in the Dune summer sale.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Now's the time to grab all of your summer essentials - save 10% when you spend £65 or 15% when you spend £100 using the code: BEAUTYSAVE.

COAST

Coast is offering 40% off all of their summer styles. Get in there quick.

H&M

There's up to 50% off at H&M, with amazing deals across all categories.

FEELUNIQUE

Take up to 60% off 1000s of beauty brands in the Feelunique summer sale.

HUNTER

Hunter is offering 40% off across its womenswear, menswear and kids categories - including their famed wellies.





NASTY GAL

Need a new outfit and quick? Nasty Gal has 30% off everything, plus £2.99 next-day delivery.

FARFETCH

Get up to 50% off some of the world's biggest designer brands in the Farfetch sale.

REISS

We're heading over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website as they have big savings on womenswear. Just call us Meghan Markle.

GAP

There's up to 70% off everything in the Gap sale. Don't go into store, it's online only.

KURT GEIGER

You'll find big savings on sandals, boots, heels and bags in Kurt Geiger women's sale.

OLIVER BONAS

Here's a name you've heard a lot this weekend. Head over to Oliver Bonas where the brand is offering big discounts across all categories.

BOOHOO

Boohoo has up to 70% off everything right now. Get shopping for some serious bargains.

PRETTYLITTLETHING

PLT has up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 10% on the app.

THE OUTNET

There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 70% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Victoria Beckham.

FRENCH CONNECTION

French Connection has some gorgeous summer dresses in the sale.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Get all of your favourite fashion and homeware for less with up to 50% off in Anthropologie's big summer sale.

