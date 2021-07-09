The best summer sales to shop now: From ASOS, Boots, John Lewis, Missoma & MORE

Hollie Brotherton
Looking to grab a sale bargain this summer? There are so many deals on fashion, beauty and homeware right now. Read on to find out all of the best sales and discount codes from ASOS, Charlotte Tilbury, John Lewis, Boots, Liberty, & Other Stories and more.
The summer sales for 2021 have already begun and you don't want to miss out. If you're looking to update your wardrobe, invest in some new interiors or get serious about skincare, there are some amazing deals around from the likes of ASOS, Boots, John Lewis, & Other Stories, Missoma and Charlotte Tilbury.
From beauty to homeware to fashion, read on for all of the best offers available right now, along with the discount codes you'll want to save.
Shop the best summer 2021 sales...
JOHN LEWIS
Right now you'll find up to 70% off homeware and up to 50% off fashion at John Lewis. This includes big savings on Coach, Hobbs and Whistles.
BOOTS
Save up to 50% on 1000s of beauty products at Boots. Every week, there's also a £10 Tuesday deal, with lots of products on sale for just a tenner.
ASOS
ASOS has up to 70% off 1000s of summer styles right now.
& OTHER STORIES
From dresses to denim shorts, & Other Stories do the best summer staples. Head to the website for up to 50% off in the sale.
THE WHITE COMPANY
Save up to 60% off at The White Company, from their iconic candles to their cosy pyjamas and babywear too.
MATCHESFASHION
Shop incredible designer brands with up to 70% off in Matches' sale.
MADE
From beds to sofas to lighting, there's up to 40% off at MADE right now.
NEW LOOK
New Look is offering up to 70% off, with prices starting at just £5 on all dresses, sandals and more – winning.
MISSGUIDED
Missguided has up to 80% off everything, plus an extra 15% off sale items with the code: 15OFF.
RIVER ISLAND
There are so many bargains on the River Island website right now, with up to 60% everything in the summer sale.
MISSOMA
There's up to 65% off Missoma's gorgeous jewellery and it's selling out quickly.
DOWER & HALL
There's up to 50% off at Dower & Hall - including up to 30% off fine jewellery- until 24th July, with new lines are added weekly.
ASPINAL
Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 70% across their collections. Yes, this includes their gorgeous bags.
CHARLOTTE TILBURY
You can currently take 20% off Charlotte's iconic makeup kits in a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. *Adds Pillow Talk to basket immediately*
ALLSAINTS
There's now up to 50% off an amazing selection of clothes and accessories at AllSaints, with new lines added.
DUNE
Take up to 50% off shoes in the Dune summer sale.
LOOKFANTASTIC
Now's the time to grab all of your summer essentials - save 10% when you spend £65 or 15% when you spend £100 using the code: BEAUTYSAVE.
COAST
Coast is offering 40% off all of their summer styles. Get in there quick.
H&M
There's up to 50% off at H&M, with amazing deals across all categories.
FEELUNIQUE
Take up to 60% off 1000s of beauty brands in the Feelunique summer sale.
HUNTER
Hunter is offering 40% off across its womenswear, menswear and kids categories - including their famed wellies.
NASTY GAL
Need a new outfit and quick? Nasty Gal has 30% off everything, plus £2.99 next-day delivery.
FARFETCH
Get up to 50% off some of the world's biggest designer brands in the Farfetch sale.
REISS
We're heading over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website as they have big savings on womenswear. Just call us Meghan Markle.
GAP
There's up to 70% off everything in the Gap sale. Don't go into store, it's online only.
KURT GEIGER
You'll find big savings on sandals, boots, heels and bags in Kurt Geiger women's sale.
OLIVER BONAS
Here's a name you've heard a lot this weekend. Head over to Oliver Bonas where the brand is offering big discounts across all categories.
BOOHOO
Boohoo has up to 70% off everything right now. Get shopping for some serious bargains.
PRETTYLITTLETHING
PLT has up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 10% on the app.
THE OUTNET
There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 70% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Victoria Beckham.
FRENCH CONNECTION
French Connection has some gorgeous summer dresses in the sale.
ANTHROPOLOGIE
Get all of your favourite fashion and homeware for less with up to 50% off in Anthropologie's big summer sale.
