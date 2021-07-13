10 stylish swimsuits for the UK heatwave 2021: From M&S to Boden, H&M & MORE

If you're excited about the upcoming heatwave, you might be inspired to (safely) catch a few rays in the garden, or you might pack up and go on a mini staycation. Whatever your plans you'll need a chic, stylish swimsuit to wear under your summer dress. Thankfully, you're in luck because the high-street is awash with gorgeous styles. Now, I've ditched the Love Island-esque cutaway one-pieces here, and chosen fuss-free easy-to-wear styles for the garden or the beach. Animal print seems to be a major trend this year - and the new-in onepiece from Marks & Spencer might be just what you're after. Me personally, I'm all about the bright colours right now, so the pink Boden swimsuit and the floral styles from ASOS, Seafolly, and Draper James - Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand - are all on my summer wish list.

Let us serve you the best stylish swimsuits for women in summer 2021…

Santorini swimsuit, £65, Boden

This Boden swimsuit has been described as being as supportive as a best friend. One happy shopper gave her top review, saying: "Being over 6ft tall, finding a long length swimsuit is very difficult. Finding one that is comfortable and stylish was amazing. I tried two different styles and found this one a more relaxed fit and therefore more comfortable for doing lengths in the pool or hopefully one day soon in the sea. Love the colour (blue and white for me) and the way it flatters the figure. Thank you Boden - I'm telling all my tall friends about you."

Leopard print swimsuit, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

For less than £20, you can't go wrong with this M&S swimsuit - and it's versatile. You could wear this as a bodysuit and team with jeans and a white linen shirt. Divine!

Lemon print swimsuit, £28, ASOS DESIGN

Thanks to the ruching around the middle, this ASOS Design lemon-print swimsuit will be super flattering.

Gia printed swimsuit, £90, Reiss

The Gia printed swimsuit is the kind of piece that you'll have on rotation all season long. Designed with removable padding, it'll be a win-win every year. Wear with oversized sunglasses and a woven hat for an uber glam look.

Cut-out ruched swimsuit, £69, Hush

How cute is this swimsuit? The halterneck style has cut outs at the front and ruching along the side to accentuate and flatter your body.

Savannah Miller X Next zebra print swimsuit, £48, Next

Sienna Miller's fashion designer sister has designed a swimwear collection for NEXT, and this swimsuit is up there with one of the chicest styles we've seen. Matching items are also available.

Belted swimsuit, £49, Pour Moi

Classic and stylish, this belted swimming costume from Jess Wright's edit doesn't just look chic, it's the secret to the ultimate hourglass silhouette.

Padded cup swimsuit, £24.99, H&M

If you prefer a classic swimsuit, H&M has some excellent black one-piece offerings - but they do sell out at the speed of light.

Seafolly printed swimsuit, £105, John Lewis

Swimsuit lovers know Seafolly is an exceptional choice for swimwear - you'll bring this one out time and time again.

Draper James one-piece swimsuit, £47.25, Lands End

Draper James is Reese Witherspoon's brand and you can shop the swimwear edit on Lands End. The swimsuits are discounted right now so you'd be mad to miss out.

