The best Freedom Day sales to shop now: From Selfridges, & Other Stories, ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Reiss & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Monday marked Freedom Day for the UK, which means masks are no longer required in the majority of spaces, plus bars and clubs are officially open. However you feel about these changes, there's one definite positive - the sales! From high street brands ASOS and Boohoo to designer outlets like Matches Fashion and Selfridges, there are amazing deals to make the most of, and all from the comfort of your own home.

RELATED: The best summer sales to shop now: From Marks & Spencer, ASOS, & Other Stories, John Lewis & MORE

Read on for all of the best offers available right now, along with the discount codes you'll want to save.

Shop the best Freedom Day sales...

ASOS

ASOS has up to 80% off 1000s of styles for Freedom Day.

SELFRIDGES

From beauty favourites like Charlotte Tilbury and Giorgio Armani to designer fashion brands Off-White and Cult Gaia, you don't want to miss the Selfridges sale.

MARKS & SPENCER

M&S has up to 50% off everything from womenswear to beauty to home. Plus it's 2 for £60 or 3 for £90 on luxury men’s shirts.

& OTHER STORIES

& Other Stories has added some of the most popular pieces to the sale for Freedom Day, and they're going quickly.

EVERLANE

There's up to 60% off the whole summer collection at Meghan Markle favourite Everlane.

BOOHOO

Boohoo has up to 50% off women's fashion right now, including dresses and crop tops. Get shopping for summer bargains.

RIVER ISLAND

There are so many deals on the River Island website right now, with up to 60% everything in the sale.

MANGO

Update your summer wardrobe with up to 70% off in Mango's Freedom Day sale.

BODEN

Boden has some amazing summer dresses in their Freedom Day sale right now - don't miss out.

REISS

From loungewear to athleisure and dresses to summer accessories, you'll find so many great deals at Reiss.

THE OUTNET

There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 80% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Victoria Beckham.

LUISAVIAROMA

Take 40% off designer styles for a limited time only using the code S40.

MORE: Influencers love these Levi’s jeans and they’re now super affordable on Amazon

SHOP: Meghan Markle loves her Baublebar rings and - wait for it - there’s a HUGE sale on right now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.