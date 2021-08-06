What to wear for your first festival after lockdown: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It might sound too good to be true but festivals are officially back on this summer. While some have been postponed for another year, you can dust off your dancing boots because the likes of Bestival, Field Day, All Points East and Reading & Leeds are all going ahead.

You probably know the drill when it comes to festival fashion - a waterproof and sensible shoes always make the dress code, but otherwise, there's no better place to wear that outfit you were dreaming of during lockdown.

Luckily you're spoiled for choice when it comes to festival fashion this summer, with high street and designer brands offering fabulous styles that are just begging to be worn for a hedonistic, mud-filled weekend. From ASOS to Free People and Urban Outfitters to & Other Stories, here's where to find all of the must-have pieces to buy online now...

Shop the best festival fashion for summer 2021

Debbie Jean shirt dress, £118, Free People

If in doubt about what to wear to a festival - a dress and chunky boots every time.

Printed puff sleeve mini dress, £65, & Other Stories

Never underestimate the appeal of a mini dress you can pull on quickly and still look chic. Especially if you're changing in a tent.

Basic cotton venus T-shirt, £75, Ganni

Wear this Ganni tee with distressed denim shorts and black cowboy boots for understated festival style.

Norma Kamali Fara jumpsuit, £75, Net-A-Porter

Because when else can you get away with wearing an iridescent jumpsuit? The perfect festival outfit.

Rubber funnel neck raincoat, £69, Marks & Spencer

You can't go wrong with this classic M&S anorak for a festival. Chuck it on as soon as the rain appears.

Leather anorak, £69, Arket

Or splash out on this leather version from Arket. Effortlessly cool and it will last you for years.

Croc-embossed leather sandals, £95, & Other Stories

If the sun is out these & Other Stories sandals are totally suitable for dancing or trekking from tent to tent. Wear with socks when it gets cold.

Free People summer of love bucket hat, £58, Free People

Shield yourself from the sun, cover up greasy hair and look amazing in this 70s-style bucket hat from Free People.

Daisy borg roll back bucket hat, £16, ASOS

Or how about ASOS DESIGN's daisy print style? Ideal for a festival!

Blume vest crochet set, £248, ASOS

You'll be the envy of everyone in this crochet co-ord - it was just made to be worn at a festival.

Dr Martens Jadon boots, £169, ASOS

The platform sole makes these Dr. Martens the perfect festival boots. We love them in patent.

Daisy Street mini cami dress, £24.99, ASOS

Wear this cute floral mini with trainers for a casual and comfy festival style.

Holzweiler tine knitted cardigan, £355, Net-A-Porter

This relaxed fit knitted cardigan is exactly what we want to throw on over our outfit when it gets cold.

Archive zebra print flare trousers, £49, Net-A-Porter

Everyone is obsessed with zebra print this summer and these trousers have just the right amount of flare.

Leopard print playsuit, £21, Pretty Little Thing

Or if leopard print is more your thing, PLT has this gorgeous playsuit to wear with layered gold jewellery.

Pilcro chino overalls, £120, Anthropologie

When you know it's going to be a festival washout, stay comfortable and stylish in these chino overalls.

Pilcro chino overalls, £85, Urban Outfitters

Or if a heatwave is incoming, pair a colourful crop top with this House of Sunny shirt.

