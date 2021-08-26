The big August Bank Holiday sales are here: ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The summer sales for 2021 culminate with the big August bank holiday weekend and you don't want to miss out. If you're looking to update your wardrobe, invest in some new interiors or get serious about skincare, there are some amazing deals around from the likes of ASOS, Boots, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, & Other Stories and Charlotte Tilbury.

From beauty to homeware to fashion, read on for all of the best offers available right now, along with the discount codes you'll want to save.

Shop the best August bank holiday 2021 sales...

ASOS

ASOS has up to 80% off 1000s of items this bank holiday, plus you can get an extra 20% off using the code: SALEPLUS when you spend over £25.

JOHN LEWIS

John Lewis has amazing savings across all categories for a limited time. This includes 60% off Hobbs and 50% off Sweaty Betty.

BOOTS

This bank holiday you can save up to 15% off premium beauty, premium haircare and selected fragrances at Boots.

& OTHER STORIES

From dresses to denim shorts, & Other Stories has up to 40% off best-sellers in their Weekend Treat sale.

MARKS & SPENCER

There's up to 40% off homeware at M&S, including must-have bedding, lighting and plants.

THE WHITE COMPANY

Save up to 60% off at The White Company, from their cosy pyjamas to babywear and bedding.

MATCHESFASHION

Shop incredible designer brands with up to 60% off in Matches' bank holiday sale.

NIKE

Members can take 25% off their favourites using the code: BTS21 at the checkout.

MADE

There's free delivery and an extra 10% off clearance at MADE for a limited time only.

NEW LOOK

New Look is offering up to 25% off (almost) everything with the code: BANKHOL25 – winning.

MISSGUIDED

Missguided has 40% off everything with the code: LETSGO, but be quick, it's declining by the hour.

RIVER ISLAND

There are so many bargains on the River Island website right now, with up to 60% off everything in the bank holiday sale.

ASPINAL

Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 70% across their collections. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off sale until midnight using the code: OUTLET20.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

There's 20% off Charlotte's iconic makeup kits in a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. *Adds Pillow Talk to basket immediately*



ALLSAINTS

There's now up to 50% off an amazing selection of clothes and accessories at AllSaints, with new lines added.



LOOKFANTASTIC

Now's the time to grab all of your beauty essentials - save 40% on selected products this bank holiday weekend, including Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair and the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

COAST

Coast is offering up to 75% off everything, plus an extra 15% off using the code: SALE.

H&M

H&M has some amazing pieces in the sale - grab them before their gone.

FEELUNIQUE

Take up to 40% off 1000s of beauty brands in the Feelunique bank holiday sale.





NASTY GAL

Need a new outfit and quick? Nasty Gal has 30% off everything this bank holiday.

FARFETCH

There are huge savings on some of the world's biggest designer brands in the Farfetch sale.

REISS

Head over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website for big bank holiday savings on womenswear. Just call us Meghan Markle.

GAP

There's 40% off full-price styles in the Gap sale. Don't go into store, it's online only.

BODEN

There's a flash sale on childrenswear with 20% off Mini Boden during the bank holiday weekend using the code: Z6W3.



KURT GEIGER

You'll find big savings on sandals, boots, heels and bags in the Kurt Geiger sale.

OLIVER BONAS

Head over to Oliver Bonas where the brand is offering big discounts across all categories.

BOOHOO

Boohoo has up to 70% off everything right now and an extra 20% off Last Chance Sale using the code: SALE. Get shopping for bank holiday bargains.

PRETTYLITTLETHING

PLT has up to 60% off everything, plus an extra 10% using the code: EXTRA10.

THE OUTNET

There are big bank holiday reductions on The Outnet, so you can take up to 70% off the likes of Valentino and Victoria Beckham.

FRENCH CONNECTION

French Connection has some gorgeous summer dresses in the sale. Take an extra 20% off using the code: 20EXTRA.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Get all of your favourite fashion and homeware for less with up to 50% off in Anthropologie's bank holiday sale.

