Emily Atack reveals the secret I'm a Celebrity WhatsApp group

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2018, viewers cheered on Inbetweeners star Emily Atack as she took second place in ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Forming friendships with the likes of Harry Redknapp, John Barrowman and Fleur East in the jungle, the comedy star has since revealed that there's a secret I'm a Celeb WhatsApp group – and we're just a little bit jealous.

RELATED: I'm a Celeb's Emily Atack is the face of New Look for AW21 and this is how you can shop her edit

In 2018 Emily was crowned runner-up on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking about her time on the series, Emily told HELLO! Fashion:

"Yes, we've got a WhatsApp group. We all congratulate each other and everyone is doing really well. I miss all of them, they are part of a massive experience I've had and I'll never forget them."

While Emily quickly became a fan favourite on the show, the decision to enter the jungle was not an easy one to make. "I didn't want people to hate my guts, to cancel me," she explained. "It's a massive gamble going onto a show like that. But I know I'm a good person, I get along with people and I'm not nasty."

READ: Emily Atack's daily diet: the star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed - exclusive

The actress has since become a brand ambassador for New Look

Since completing the series, Emily has gone on to star in This is My House, I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp and of course The Emily Atack Show. In between filming, the actress has also become New Look's brand ambassador for the AW21 collection, available to shop right now!

Joined by popstars Anne-Marie and Mahalia, Fashion Killer founder Lauren Nicole, and New Look's very own Laura Kennedy, Emily's edit is already selling fast.

MORE: Emily Atack's stylish new home is so different from her last

Emily's New Look edit is perfect for autumn

"I've always been a fan of the brand. I grew up going there with my mum and I've wanted to work with them for some time," she said.

Her favourite pieces from the range include the jumpsuit and duffle coat, "It's really cosy and flattering. I'll wear it with New Look jeans, which I swear by, they're a gorgeous fit".

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.