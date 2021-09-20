Quilted jackets are trending this autumn - here are 11 of the best

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've scrolled through social media this season, you've probably come across the sell-out quilted jacket by Frankie Shop. The cult khaki jacket is lightweight and collarless with a chic oversized fit. It's the perfect layering piece and has been seen on what seems like every stylish influencer on Instagram.

The original Frankie Shop quilted padded ripstop jacket

Unsurprisingly, it's now impossible to get your hands on, but it's spawned a whole host of lookalikes. So, from Zara to M&S and ASOS to & Other Stories, we've searched the internet to find the must-have quilted jackets that are still in stock. Here are 11 of the best to shop now...

Per Una padded quilted jacket, £55, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's soft khaki quilted jacket is lightweight but features extra padding to lock in warmth. Like the Frankie Shop jacket, it's collarless with a dipped hem and popper fastenings. Size up if you prefer an oversized look.

Satin quilted jacket, £59.99, Mango

This satin quilted jacket from Mango is almost an exact dupe for Frankie Shop's sell-out style. It's water-repellent which makes it perfect for the British weather.

ASOS DESIGN quilted cropped jacket in khaki, £38, ASOS

Looking for a cropped version? With its drop shoulders and oversized boxy cut, ASOS DESIGN's quilted jacket nails laidback luxe.

Quilted shawl collar jacket, £115, Arket

Made from eco-friendly materials, Arket's best-selling quilted jacket is stylish and sustainable. Cut for an oversized fit, you could wear it over everything this season.

Quilted zip jacket, £120, & Other Stories

If you prefer yours in pink, & Other Stories' jacket is perfect for you. It has a relaxed fit with a high collar and a circular quilted finish.

Quilted pocket front shacket, £34.99, New Look

New Look's oversized quilted shacket in light green is part of Emily Atack's new season Loves edit. It's such a steal, we can see why.

Burberry quilted shell jacket, £830, Net-A-Porter

Burberry's quilted shell jacket is the perfect combination of stylish and practical. With its durable thermoregulation technology, it's suitable for tough weather conditions and it features the house's signature checks.

Dia reversible quilted coat, £159, Hush

Hush's Dia coat is longline and fully reversible, with a khaki side and a leopard print side. The collarless style is quilted so it holds pockets of warmth and will take you all the way through winter.

Water-repellent quilted jacket, £59.99, Zara

Add a bit of edge to your outfit with this patent quilted jacket from Zara. It features a high collar, front patch pockets and an adjustable drawstring hem.

Quilted jacket, £34, H&M

Hooded, lightly padded and fully lined, H&M's £34 oversized quilted jacket is a must-have this season.

Quilted longline puffer shacket, £69, Marks & Spencer

Available in navy or beige, Marks & Spencer's longline quilted jacket is warm but lightweight. If practicality is what you're looking for, this features water-repellent Stormwear™ technology and three roomy pockets.

