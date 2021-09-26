Olivia Rodrigo wears revealing risqué black dress to mingle with A-list Hollywood stars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wow! Talk about a revealing showstopper dress. We're obsessed with Drivers License hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo's daring YSL dress she wore to attend The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old American songstress wore a dress from YSL's Fall 2020 collection featuring a sexy neckline and thigh split - this is one of those dresses that not everyone could pull off but Olivia does it with aplomb. And probably a lot of sticky tape!

Wow! Olivia Rodrigo stuns in black YSL dress

The singer/fashion star teamed the dress with a pair of YSL Amber sandals in black patent leather, and completed the look with simple hair and beauty. We love the low-key bun and bright red lip - her va-va-voom dress needn't fight for attention, that's for sure.

She must be happy - it has pockets!

We've hunted high and low for a dress that's similar, but we're loving this Elodie gown from Revolve - if you're wanting a dress to get you noticed, this is it…

Black Elodie gown, $698 / £649, Revolve

Mingling with the likes of Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Cher, Katy Perry, and Laverne Cox, you can bet Olivia came away with a few stories to tell. And according to Vanity Fair, Olivia and Katy Perry hit it off so well that they swapped telephone numbers during the night. How amazing would a Katy x Oliva duet be? Someone make this happen, and stat.

