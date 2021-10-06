John Lewis launches new wider-calf boot collection with fashion influencer Erica Davies - all the details

Do you have your new-season footwear sorted? If you’re on the lookout for a stylish pair of boots that will see you through the new season and beyond – we have exciting news, especially if you struggle to find boots to fit.

John Lewis has teamed up with style influencer Erica Davis to launch a range of seriously gorgeous boots. And apart from the fact that they’re all stunning, the amazing thing is that this is John Lewis’ most inclusive range of boots to date, with wide fit sizes to suit all.

John Lewis x Erica Davis viola black boots, £109, John Lewis

The John Lewis x Erica Davis boot edit features sizes coming up to 10 to 15% wider than average, so you can be assured of a super comfy fit. And as you’d expect from former style editor Erica, they are all on-trend and extremely covetable.

We’ve got our eye on the tknee-high teal boots above which Erica wears in the promo pic – and we’ve gathered our favourites for you below. If any catch your fancy, don’t hang around – some of the styles are already sold out and a full range sell-out is highly likely!

John Lewis x Erica Davis Valeria spotted cheetah boots, £145, John Lewis

John Lewis x Erica Davis Violett taupe boots, £109, John Lewis

John Lewis x Erica Davis Valentino suede zebra burgundy boots, £145, John Lewis

John Lewis x Erica Davis Valentina suede cheetah chelsea boots, £79, John Lewis

John Lewis x Erica Davis Valeria brown boots, £145, John Lewis

John Lewis x Erica Davis Violett black boots, £109, John Lewis

John Lewis x Erica Davis Valeria blue boots, £145, John Lewis

