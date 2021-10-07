9 Ralph Lauren autumn fashion hits we know Kate Middleton and Pippa would love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Both fans of classic fashion with a stylish twist, it’s no surprise both Kate Middleton and little sister Pippa are big fans of Ralph Lauren, the only label to look to for the earthy tones, preppy styles and timeless knitwear that Kate and Pippa adore. Not to mention the most stylish coats and jackets.

Duchess Kate has been spotted in Ralph Lauren for royal engagements and off-duty fun too; the Ralph Lauren cricket jumper Kate wore to an official engagement sparked a trend for the style and the smart, silk houndstooth Ralph Lauren shirtdress she chose to wear for her first post-maternity leave royal visit was an instant sell out.

Kate looked stylish in a Ralph Lauren cricket style knit for a sporty royal engagement in Scotland

Earlier this year, Pippa Middleton was spotted out and about rocking a Ralph Lauren plaid shirt dress. The design was midi in length and featured pockets and a waist-tie belt, in a cream and brown palette.

Although Pippa’s colourway has sold out, Ralph Lauren has updated the style for Autumn in rich, red tones and neutral, flattering brown shades too.

Plaid Cotton Dress, £265, Ralph Lauren

Not forgetting the smaller members of the family too; both Princess Charlotte and Prince George have been pictured looking ridiculously cute in cosy Ralph Lauren sweaters.

Fair Isle wool-blend jumper, £155, Ralph Lauren Kids

These women know how to dress for Autumn, so who better than the Middleton sisters to inspire our autumnal wardrobes with their go-to pieces for the season? These are the best royal-inspired fashion hits from Ralph Lauren’s new Autumn ’21 collection.

The floral dress

Floral dresses are Kate and Pippa’s mainstay and an easy-to-wear piece whatever the occasion. Ralph Lauren’s Georgette dress features a menswear inspired print with feminine touches, from a pussybow blouse neckline to tiered skirt.

Ascot Print Georgette Dress, £219, Ralph Lauren

The fair isle jumper

A statement knit is a must – Kate favours bright colours, neutral tones or our favourite, a fair isle knit. We’d team Ralph Lauren’s wool-blend sweater with leather trousers or slim-fitting jeans, like Kate.

Fair Isle Wool Blend Jumper, £265, Ralph Lauren

The quilted jacket

Time and again, both Kate and Pippa rock a quilted jacket. The outdoorsy sisters know it’s important to stay stylish yet warm – Ralph Lauren’s patterned bomber jacket is a trendier take on the look.

Plaid quilted bomber jacket, £439, Ralph Lauren

The midi skirt

Kate loves a tartan print skirt for Autumn and we’re loving this updated version on the traditional design for 2021. Created in lightweight georgette for an effortless look, team with hiking boots or heels.

Tartan Pleated Skirt, £179, Ralph Lauren

The party separates

Evening functions, gallery openings and drinks receptions call for something a little fancier than the norm, and we can picture Kate colour-blocking this glam, metallic A-line maxi skirt with a cream blouse or staple knit.

Metallic maxi skirt, £149, Ralph Lauren

The wool coat

Duchess Kate’s coat wardrobe is enviable, and they cover the whole spectrum from minimal styles to military coats and patterned versions – this jacquard print, shawl collar wool-blend coat is a great piece for Kate’s winter walkabouts.

Wool-blend coat, £899, Ralph Lauren

The knee-high boots

Knee high boots are an integral part of Pippa and Kate’s everyday looks, wearing with jeans, skirts and dresses come autumn. Available in tan or black leather, Ralph Lauren’s equestrian-themed knee-high boots will see you and your style through the season.

Knee high leather boots, £199, Ralph Lauren

The showstopping gown

We live for the moments when Kate steps out in a showstopper of a gown and since plaid is one of her favoured designs at this time of year, wouldn’t she look incredible in Ralph Lauren’s one-shoulder plaid gown? It’d make a great festive party dress, winter-wedding look or for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Buffalo plaid gown, £549, Ralph Lauren

