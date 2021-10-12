The cocktail ring is back and Fenton has launched a dazzling new collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's hard to believe but party season is almost upon us, and there's nothing that will jazz up an outfit like a showstopping cocktail ring. It's safe to say we've all had to take joy wherever we can get it over the last 18 months, and from the MET Gala to the Cannes catwalk, this has been seen in the form of fashion maximalism and statement jewellery.

Whether it's the finishing touch to your outfit or the focal point of an otherwise simple ensemble, a cocktail ring can transform your look (and serve as a great conversation starter). So, where can you find one that's perfect for you? Fine jewellery brand Fenton, known for its expertise in coloured gemstones, has just launched its first Cocktail Collection, which includes ten decadent cocktail rings inspired by the Roaring Twenties.

Gemma Chan wears a statement cocktail ring on the Cannes red carpet

Expertly handcrafted by the in-house team, the limited-edition statement rings are vibrant, elegant and truly one of a kind. They've each been named after women within the business and in true Fenton style are a more affordable option than other luxury jewellers.

If you're looking for one piece to bring joy this party season, shop our favourites from the collection below…

The Mandeep

If you could never wear too much colour, you'll love the Mandeep's sparkling Pink Tourmaline centre stone, offset by brilliant ink and Yellow Sapphires, Aquamarines and Tourmalines. It has a teardrop silhouette and each gemstone has been handset in 18kt Recycled White Gold.

The Mandeep, £8,950, Fenton

The Hanna

Echoing her quirky personality and sense of calm, the Hanna features an Emerald Cut London Blue Topaz centre stone, framed by round, trillion and baguette-cut Topaz, Blue Sapphire and Aquamarine, all set into 18kt White Gold.

The Hanna, £4,950, Fenton

The Molly

With its floral-inspired glistening golden design, the Molly is sunshine encapsulated in a ring. It features a stand-out Round Cut Golden Citrine surrounded by Yellow Sapphires and Orange Citrines which are meticulously set and crafted from 18kt Recycled Yellow Gold.

The Molly, £4,950, Fenton

The Kathrin

The imperial style of the Kathrin is reminiscent of the turn of the century but has been updated with a modern twist. It has a dazzling pink Emerald Cut Kunzite centre stone, offset by an unusual halo made up of channel-set Baguette Cut Pink Tourmaline and Round Brilliant Cut White Sapphires.

The Kathrin, £6,950, Fenton

To see more and shop the full collection, visit fentonand.co.