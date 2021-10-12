The Net-a-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is worth over £1700. Yes, really.

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Get in the holiday spirit with Net-a-Porter's 2021 beauty advent calendar! Unveiling this year's luxury haul, what better way to count down to Christmas than with 25 covetable goodies from your favourite brands?

Packed with an array of full-sized and travel-sized products, this carefully curated calendar is worth over £1700 and it costs just £255 – yes, really. Exclusively priced, treat yourself to the best buys across make-up, skincare, haircare, bath & body!

Want a sneak peek inside? You'll find a number of goodies from the likes of Charlotte Tillbury, Victoria Beckham, 111 Skin and Dr Barbara Sturm.

See your skin into the new year with the Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask before winding down with Agent Nateur's potent Holi(Oil) Ageless Face Serum followed by 111 Skin's Rose Gold Radiance Booster. Other skincare essentials include Natura Bisse's Diamond Instant Glow Peel, Hayo'u's cooling rose quartz crystal and more.

The winter months can wreak havoc on your hair, so Net-a-Porter has rounded up several nourishing treatments to keep those tresses intact. Leonor Greyl Paris' Masque Fleurs de Jasmin will leave your hair delicately scented, shiny and strong. A celebrity favourite, Oribe's Power Drops Color Preservation Booster is also included in the calendar, perfect for preserving the color of your tresses and preventing breakage.

As for makeup, create a whole host of new looks with help from Victoria Beckham Beauty's 'Sway' lipstick in a sultry berry-pink hue and Charlotte Tilbury's Kohl Eyeliner.

In need of a pamper session? There's nothing better than indulging in a warm bath during the colder months. Treat yourself to a spot of R&R using Susanne Kaufmann's indulgent Mallow Bubble Bath then moisturise with Costa Brazil's Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oilwrapping and cosy up in a pair of PJs.

