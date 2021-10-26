Call off the search - we've just found the best dog walking boots that are cool enough to wear to the pub

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby swears by her hiking boots and Kate Middleton owns several pairs – and we can see why. A chunky, hiking-style boot is not just practical, but effortlessly cool too – and we’ve found just the pair from to add into your autumn footwear rotation for rainy days or sunny winter dog walks, via FitFlop.

The footwear brand has served up the most perfect pair of hiker, lace-up ankle boots that are not only achingly stylish, but score major points on the practicality scale too.

Mukluk Suede Shearling Hiking Boots, £150, FitFlop

Dubbed the Mukluk, the shearling boots feature a cosy, thick lining and metallic hardware eyelets to tap into the hiking boot trend. They also feature FitFlop’s supercushioned, triple-density Microwobbleboard™ midsoles, for the comfiest fit – there’ll be no excuse for you not to go on that rainy day dog walk hike with these beauties. Just spray with suede protector and you're good to go!

Like a little hug for your feet, the underfoot cushion makes them like wearing slippers and the triple-density midsoles are actual heaven for your feet.

We’re all for wearing this style of boot with jeans and knit, but they look equally as stylish with autumnal floral dresses and thick black tights or under a pair of mom jeans and striped knit for a girls’ brunch or pub date by the fire.

As well as the light tan shade, there's a black version too.

Mukluk Suede Shearling Hiking Boots, £150, FitFlop

If it’s a cosier, slimmer pair you’re after, FitFlop’s Mukluk ankle boots are dog-walking friendly and chilly weather appropriate too.

Mukluk shorty suede boots, £130, FitFlop

Their little sister, the Mukluk shorty, is just as cute and cosy and available in four colours - tan, black, midnight navy and racing green.

Skandi hiking boot, £120, FitFlop

Or for something chunkier, try the Skandi. These black water-resistant boots feature nylon and faux-leather lining, metallic hardware eyelets plus chunky treaded soles to tap into the chunky boot trend. Shop quick, as this style has already become a bestseller and flying off the virtual shelves.

Sumi stretch knee-high boot, £160, FitFlop

If it's a taller boot you're after, the Sumi stretch boots a knee-high and stretch to fit your calves. As for comfort, they use FitFlop's ergonomic pressure-diffusing SupercomFF midsoles to keep your soles happy, no matter how far you're walking.

Pilar leather platform ankle boots, £150, FitFlop

We also adore the gloriously chunky Pilar platform ankle boots, lightweight in feel yet bulky in look they’re about as comfortable as a heeled boot can get. Available in black, navy or maroon and sizes 3-8, they’re giving us serious 70s meets 90s vibes. And we like it!

