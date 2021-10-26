Stylish Halloween accessories for 2021 - the spooky additions for your costume

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Halloween 2021 is fast approaching and if you're yet to sort out a costume or you need a few final touches, you're in luck. We've searched the virtual high street to find all of the best options still available to buy now. While last year was all small gatherings and Zoom parties, this year we can have some real fun, so make sure you have the perfect costume ready to go.

Read on for the best Halloween accessories to add to your spooktacular outfit...

Halloween black/purple wig, £15, Missguided

Add some scary chic to your Halloween costume with this purple wig.

Eldora Halloween lashes, £15, Pretty Little Thing

Halloween is the best excuse to wear these very extra spider-like lashes.

Chunky lace-up boots in black patent, £35, ASOS

These patent lace-up black boots could be (and should be!) worn way past 31 October.

Ann Summers guipure cape in black, £40, ASOS

Add some coverage to an otherwise daring Halloween costume with this layered guipure cape.

Iridescent balaclava, £17, Pretty Little Thing

An iridescent diamante mesh balaclava could create a dramatic look for Halloween 2021.

Halloween corset choker, £2.50, Missguided

Simple, but effective. Pair this corset choker with red gloves like the model.

Dotted lace rabbit ears headband, £6.44 Etsy

Throw on this veil bunny headband and you're good to go.

Rabbit fancy dress mask, £6.99, H&M

Or go for this fluffy eye mask.

Glitter Halloween face jewels, £2.50, Missguided

Amp up your Halloween outfit by applying these self-adhesive glitter jewels around your eyes. They're available in four different colours.

Velvet hooded cape, £22, Pretty Little Thing

A cape is an easy way to complete any costume.

Fangs, £8.49, Etsy

Fangs are the best Halloween accessory and these ones are super realistic.

Halloween choker necklace in red crystal, £6, ASOS

Add some sparkle to your ensemble with this red diamante necklace.

ASOS DESIGN glitter cobweb tights, £8, ASOS

We love a pair of glitter tights for Halloween and these ones are top of our list this year.

Floral headband, £3.50, Shein

A Halloween floral headband that's selling fast.

