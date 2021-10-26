﻿
Halloween-accessories

Stylish Halloween accessories for 2021 - the spooky additions for your costume

We've found all of the best final touches for your Halloween costume...

Leanne Bayley

Halloween 2021 is fast approaching and if you're yet to sort out a costume or you need a few final touches, you're in luck. We've searched the virtual high street to find all of the best options still available to buy now. While last year was all small gatherings and Zoom parties, this year we can have some real fun, so make sure you have the perfect costume ready to go.

Read on for the best Halloween accessories to add to your spooktacular outfit... 

Missguided-halloween-wig

Halloween black/purple wig, £15, Missguided

Add some scary chic to your Halloween costume with this purple wig.

Halloween-eyelashes

Eldora Halloween lashes, £15, Pretty Little Thing

Halloween is the best excuse to wear these very extra spider-like lashes.

Black-patent-boots

Chunky lace-up boots in black patent, £35, ASOS

These patent lace-up black boots could be (and should be!) worn way past 31 October.

Asos-ann-summers-cape

Ann Summers guipure cape in black, £40, ASOS

Add some coverage to an otherwise daring Halloween costume with this layered guipure cape.

Balaclava-plt

Iridescent balaclava, £17, Pretty Little Thing

An iridescent diamante mesh balaclava could create a dramatic look for Halloween 2021.

Missguided-choker

Halloween corset choker, £2.50, Missguided

Simple, but effective. Pair this corset choker with red gloves like the model. 

Etsy-lace-bunny-ears

Dotted lace rabbit ears headband, £6.44 Etsy

Throw on this veil bunny headband and you're good to go. 

Bunny-mask

Rabbit fancy dress mask, £6.99, H&M 

Or go for this fluffy eye mask.

Halloween-face-jewels

Glitter Halloween face jewels, £2.50, Missguided

Amp up your Halloween outfit by applying these self-adhesive glitter jewels around your eyes. They're available in four different colours.

Halloween-cape

Velvet hooded cape, £22, Pretty Little Thing

A cape is an easy way to complete any costume.

vampire-fangs

Fangs, £8.49, Etsy 

Fangs are the best Halloween accessory and these ones are super realistic.

red-choker-asos

Halloween choker necklace in red crystal, £6, ASOS 

Add some sparkle to your ensemble with this red diamante necklace.

ASOS-glitter-tights

ASOS DESIGN glitter cobweb tights, £8, ASOS

We love a pair of glitter tights for Halloween and these ones are top of our list this year.

Halloween-headband-shein

Floral headband, £3.50, Shein

A Halloween floral headband that's selling fast.

