Amy Jackson on starring in Bollywood films and her new dream movie role

Hello! Fashion speaks to Amy Jackson who, after being spotted by Bollywood director AL Vijay, who saw her Miss Teen World image in a newspaper, went on to star in 15 Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood films.

For a decade she lived between Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, speaking Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu, fluently. “I was there for ten years, so to get through it and to make the job easier, learning the languages was a necessity”.

Behind the scenes on Amy Jackson's Hello! Fashion cover shoot

Of course, a big part of Indian cinema is dancing. So as well as learning four new languages, Amy also took dancing lessons. “Dancing was never my strong suit. And I think that was probably the aspect of the industry that I found the most difficult.

“When I was living in Mumbai, I’d be doing my dialogue classes in the morning and all afternoon I’d spend learning the different dance forms, it took a lot of effort for sure.”

Amy wears De Beers jewellery on her Hello! Fashion cover shoot

In 2015, the actress who has 10.3 million followers on Instagram was cast to play Saturn Girl in the Warner Bros production of DC Comics’ series Supergirl. And she has recently finished filming Guy Richie film Five Eyes alongside Jason Statham, Cary Elwes and Hugh Grant, which is released next year.

The Liverpudlian was originally cast to play an Essex girl and had practiced her strongest Essex accent. “When I turned up on-set, Guy said, ‘Wow, you’re scouse. We have got to rework these lines and do you in scouse’. So that was quite nice to pay tribute to Liverpool; and it was a really stereotypical part I played, which was cool.”

Amy wears an ACT N°1 jacket dress and De Beers jewellery

Amy is now based in the UK, living in London with her poodle Herbert and two-year-old son Andreas, whose father is businessman George Panayiotou. They are now separated, but she tells us their son is the most important thing in both of their worlds.

With commitments in London, she would definitely like to do more films in the UK. “It was like a dream come true to work with Guy Ritchie. And, after doing that type of film, I realised it felt very fluid, it came naturally to me, in the sense of the accents and the mentality. I’d like to work in the British industry more.”

Hello! Fashion’s December/January issue is out now.