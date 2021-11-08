27 best personalised Christmas gift ideas because you just can't beat a gift with your name on it

Leanne Bayley
Shop the best personalised Christmas gift ideas for 2021. Monogram gift for women, men, kids, babies, cats and dogs. From monogrammed jewellery to initial candles, personalised bath robes, and chocolate, all the details you need.
Christmas is just around the corner and finding a personal, special present can often be tricky. We've hunted down the best personalised Christmas gifts for women, for men, for kids, babies and pets - everyone deserves a special gift on Christmas morning.
1. Personalised designer accessories
Mulberry personalisation bag strap, £215, Mulberry
The personalised gift for the ultimate fashionista! This Mulberry bag strap has been created with personalisation in mind, though the keyrings are sold seperately for £55.
2. Personalised Santa's sack
Personalised hessian sack, £37, Fortnum & Mason
The Christmas gift that can be used every single year.
3. Personalised nutella
Nutella Friends Edition, £21.99, Amazon
The giant jar contains 21 mini-Nutella jars which you can personalise with messages. Each jar has two portions, making it the perfect gift to share for any Nutella fan looking to celebrate those amazing moments.
4. Personalised beauty gift box
Alphabet Beauty Gift Set, £12.50, Marks & Spencer
Treat her to a monogrammed gift this Christmas. From alphabet necklaces to personalised Champagne...
5. A personalised necklace
Name necklace, £14.75, Etsy
How chic is this necklace?! A dreamy addition to anyone's jewellery box.
6. Personalised champagne
Moet & Chandon personalised champagne 200ml, £20, Selfridges
7. Personalised Cadbury's chocolate
Personalised Cadbury's letterbox gift, £14.99, Prezzybox
No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate chocoholic.
8. Personalised Jo Malone candle
Engraved Jo Malone London candle, £49, Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London offers free engraving on many of its products. Click 'add engraving' before you proceed to checkout.
9. Personalised gin
Slingsby personalised gin, £30, Spirit of Harrogate
10. Personalised correspondence - how fancy!
Imperial Correspondence Card with Name and Address, £385, Smythson
The gift for your absolutely fabulous friend.
11. Personalised Toblerone
Personalised Toblerone, £14.99, Selfridges
Yum! Who wouldn't love to unwrap this on Christmas Day?
12. Personalised prosecco glass
Personalised champagne glass, £24, Notonthehighstreet
Say cheers with a personalised champagne glass.
13. Personalised pillowcase
Personalised pillowcase, £7.50, M&S
Personalisation shows you've really thought about that person you're gifting to - and this initial pillowcase is so well priced.
14. Personalised ketchup
Personalised Heinz Tomato Ketchup, £14.99, Heinz
Know someone who gets very annoyed when someone uses all their Tomato Ketchup? Give them their own!
15. Personalised jewellery charm
Engraved Fossil jewellery, prices start at £19, Fossil
Fossil has a 'charm shop' for you to create custom jewellery. With the 'Oh So Charming' collection, you can mix and match charms and chains to layer up a look for the perfect gift.
16. Personalised dressing gown
Victoria Beckham robe (personalised), £185, Victoria Beckham
If you fancy a 'posh' upgrade to your nightwear, this is it. Victoria Beckham's striped robe is just too chic for words.
17. Personalised terry cloth dressing gown
Personalised terry cloth hooded dressing gown, £74.95, NotOnTheHighStreet
18. Personalised La Mer
La Mer engraving, complimentary, La Mer
Personalise each product with a name, initials or a commemorative date as the perfect keepsake gift.
19. Bespoke pet portrait Christmas tree decoration
Bespoke pet portrait Christmas tree decoration, £32, NotOnTheHighStreet
If their best friend is their pup, you know the perfect gift this Christmas.
20. Personalised bracelet
Multiple engraving options, from £119, Thomas Sabo
Give your jewellery a very personal touch: up to six letters per pendant - or symbols and numbers - can be engraved on the front.
21. Personalised cufflinks
Oval cufflinks, £140, Aspinal of London
The perfect accessory choice for the discerning gent.
22. Personalised yoga mat
Personalised yoga mat, £79, Willow of London
Now your friend or family member can perfect their yoga poses in style.
23. Barbecue set personalised
Personalised BBQ set, £29.99, Etsy
Know someone who's the King or Queen of the BBQ? This is the ultimate gift.
24. Personalised storybook
Where Are You...?, £21.99, Wonderbly
A personalised search-and-find book for kids, and who are they looking for? Themselves!
25. Apple products personalised
Engraved Apple products, Apple
Add a special message to your Apple Pencil, iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And with all-new options available for AirPods, you can engrave a mix of emoji, text and numbers.
26. Personalised baby bodysuit
Personalised bodysuit, £14, My1stYears
Aww this will definitely make a great photo for the family holiday card.
27. Personalised pet collar
Personalised pet charm, £65, PD Paola
A sophisticated and touching statement that celebrates love friendship, and loyalty.
28. Personalised diffuser
Initial diffuser, £45, Noble Macmillan London
This will brighten up any room this Christmas.
29. Personalised life planner
Head Plan journal in white, £31, Head Plan
The Head Plan contains over 280 pages, six months of daily pages, 26 weekly goal setting and reflection pages and much more to keep you inspired, motivated, focused and driven to stay on track of your own personal Head Plan to get to where you truly belong.
