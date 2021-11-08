27 best personalised Christmas gift ideas because you just can't beat a gift with your name on it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is just around the corner and finding a personal, special present can often be tricky. We've hunted down the best personalised Christmas gifts for women, for men, for kids, babies and pets - everyone deserves a special gift on Christmas morning.

1. Personalised designer accessories

Mulberry personalisation bag strap, £215, Mulberry

The personalised gift for the ultimate fashionista! This Mulberry bag strap has been created with personalisation in mind, though the keyrings are sold seperately for £55.

2. Personalised Santa's sack

Personalised hessian sack, £37, Fortnum & Mason

The Christmas gift that can be used every single year.

3. Personalised nutella

Nutella Friends Edition, £21.99, Amazon

The giant jar contains 21 mini-Nutella jars which you can personalise with messages. Each jar has two portions, making it the perfect gift to share for any Nutella fan looking to celebrate those amazing moments.

4. Personalised beauty gift box

Alphabet Beauty Gift Set, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Treat her to a monogrammed gift this Christmas. From alphabet necklaces to personalised Champagne...

5. A personalised necklace

Name necklace, £14.75, Etsy

How chic is this necklace?! A dreamy addition to anyone's jewellery box.

6. Personalised champagne

Moet & Chandon personalised champagne 200ml, £20, Selfridges

7. Personalised Cadbury's chocolate

Personalised Cadbury's letterbox gift, £14.99, Prezzybox

No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate chocoholic.

8. Personalised Jo Malone candle

Engraved Jo Malone London candle, £49, Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London offers free engraving on many of its products. Click 'add engraving' before you proceed to checkout.

9. Personalised gin

Slingsby personalised gin, £30, Spirit of Harrogate

10. Personalised correspondence - how fancy!

Imperial Correspondence Card with Name and Address, £385, Smythson

The gift for your absolutely fabulous friend.

11. Personalised Toblerone

Personalised Toblerone, £14.99, Selfridges

Yum! Who wouldn't love to unwrap this on Christmas Day?

12. Personalised prosecco glass

Personalised champagne glass, £24, Notonthehighstreet

Say cheers with a personalised champagne glass.

13. Personalised pillowcase

Personalised pillowcase, £7.50, M&S

Personalisation shows you've really thought about that person you're gifting to - and this initial pillowcase is so well priced.

14. Personalised ketchup

Personalised Heinz Tomato Ketchup, £14.99, Heinz

Know someone who gets very annoyed when someone uses all their Tomato Ketchup? Give them their own!

15. Personalised jewellery charm

Engraved Fossil jewellery, prices start at £19, Fossil

Fossil has a 'charm shop' for you to create custom jewellery. With the 'Oh So Charming' collection, you can mix and match charms and chains to layer up a look for the perfect gift.

16. Personalised dressing gown

Victoria Beckham robe (personalised), £185, Victoria Beckham

If you fancy a 'posh' upgrade to your nightwear, this is it. Victoria Beckham's striped robe is just too chic for words.

17. Personalised terry cloth dressing gown

Personalised terry cloth hooded dressing gown, £74.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

18. Personalised La Mer

La Mer engraving, complimentary, La Mer

Personalise each product with a name, initials or a commemorative date as the perfect keepsake gift.

19. Bespoke pet portrait Christmas tree decoration

Bespoke pet portrait Christmas tree decoration, £32, NotOnTheHighStreet

If their best friend is their pup, you know the perfect gift this Christmas.

20. Personalised bracelet

Multiple engraving options, from £119, Thomas Sabo

Give your jewellery a very personal touch: up to six letters per pendant - or symbols and numbers - can be engraved on the front.

21. Personalised cufflinks

Oval cufflinks, £140, Aspinal of London

The perfect accessory choice for the discerning gent.

22. Personalised yoga mat

Personalised yoga mat, £79, Willow of London

Now your friend or family member can perfect their yoga poses in style.

23. Barbecue set personalised

Personalised BBQ set, £29.99, Etsy

Know someone who's the King or Queen of the BBQ? This is the ultimate gift.

24. Personalised storybook

Where Are You...?, £21.99, Wonderbly

A personalised search-and-find book for kids, and who are they looking for? Themselves!

25. Apple products personalised

Engraved Apple products, Apple

Add a special message to your Apple Pencil, iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And with all-new options available for AirPods, you can engrave a mix of emoji, text and numbers.

26. Personalised baby bodysuit

Personalised bodysuit, £14, My1stYears

Aww this will definitely make a great photo for the family holiday card.

27. Personalised pet collar

Personalised pet charm, £65, PD Paola

A sophisticated and touching statement that celebrates love friendship, and loyalty.

28. Personalised diffuser

Initial diffuser, £45, Noble Macmillan London

This will brighten up any room this Christmas.

29. Personalised life planner

Head Plan journal in white, £31, Head Plan

The Head Plan contains over 280 pages, six months of daily pages, 26 weekly goal setting and reflection pages and much more to keep you inspired, motivated, focused and driven to stay on track of your own personal Head Plan to get to where you truly belong.

