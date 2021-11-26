67 of the best designer clothes deals to shop this Black Friday

With so many sales on designer clothes and premium high-street brands this Black Friday there really is no better time to invest in your wardrobe. Don't know where to start? Whether you're on the hunt for capsule classics or statement pieces, we've done all of the hard work for you and searched online to find the very best discounts available right now.

From Net-a-Porter to Selfridges to Matches Fashion, there are huge savings to be had, so take a look and keep checking back for updates on all of the offers as they happen.

Best designer Black Friday clothes deals

Net-a-Porter Black Friday Sale 2021

The Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale is here and in the UK there's 30% off selected pieces from both current and past-season collections with the code BLACKFRIDAY. The US sale has also gone live with discounts applied automatically at checkout.

Sale buys we're loving:

Altuzarra Alice belted cashmere midi dress, was £1,160 now £756.60

Maticevski Reason crepe wide-leg pants, were £1,265 now £885.50

Sleeper Feather-trimmed crepe de chine pajama set, was £245 now £171.50

Victoria Beckham Two-tone knitted turtleneck sweater, was £590 now £419

Frankie Shop Quilted padded ripstop jacket, was £245 now £171.50

Frame Le Italien high-rise straight-leg jeans, were £345 now £247.80

Michael Kors Double-breasted shearling coat, was £4,275 now £2,992.50, Net-A-Porter

Farfetch Black Friday Sale 2021

The Farfetch sale has landed and there's up to 50% off across womenswear - no code needed. Deals include a knitted Balmain mini dress, a checked Chloé coat and a pink puff-sleeve dress by Rotate which would look incredible this party season.

Sale buys we're loving:

Balmain single-breasted houndstooth blazer, was £1,950/$2,750 now £1,170/$1,375

Chloé checked single-breasted coat, was £1,918/$3,088 now £1,574/$2,249

Khaite Scarlet cardigan, was £1,838/$2,112 now £1,562/$1,795

Rotate Kim puff-sleeve dress, was £340/$486 now £170/$283

Ganni diagonal-stripe denim jeans, were £325/$426 now £260/$298

Balmain knitted dress, was £1,750/$2,450 now £1,225/1,715, Farfetch

Selfridges Black Friday Sale 2021

Selfridges 'Christmas Come Early' sale has 20% off selected products with the code SELFCCE. With Max Mara coats, Self Portrait dresses and Desmond & Dempsey pyjamas on offer, this is one you don't want to miss.

Sale buys we're loving:

Self Portrait Scalloped-lace midi dress, was £350/$415 now $280/$332

Commando Faux-leather leggings, were £89/$106 now £71.20/$84.80

Desmond & Dempsey Soleia cotton pyjama set, was £150/$178 now £120/$142.40

Rains Padded shell puffer coat, was £399/$475 now £319.20/$380

The North Face Platte logo-embroidered fleece jacket, was £135/$160 now £108/$128

Max Mara Labbro belted cashmere coat, was £3,400/$4,750 now £2,720/$3,800, Selfridges

Matches Black Friday Sale 2021

The Matches Fashion sale has dropped and there's 25% off selected products using the code 25MF in the UK or up to 50% off selected products in the US. Right now you can get your hands on discounted Ganni coats, JW Anderson jeans and a dreamy Marni sweater that's just asking to be worn this December.

Sale buys we're loving:

Joseph Celida hooded wool-blend flannel down coat, was £925 now £693.75

JW Anderson Logo-embroidered raw-edge wide-leg jeans, were £340 now £255

Ganni Belted recycled wool-blend coat, was £445 now £333.75

Molly Goddard Finola shirred cotton-blend poplin dress, was £620 now £465

Frame Le Slouch distressed straight-leg jeans, were £255 now £191.25

Marni Striped fuzzy mohair-blend sweater, was £690 now £527.50, Matches Fashion

Best Black Friday designer bag deals

Coach Tabby pillow shoulder bag, was £495/$450 now £396/$360, Selfridges

Chloe Woody medium canvas and leather tote bag, was £690/$780 now £552/$624, Selfridges

Proenza Schouler Tobo padded leather shoulder bag, was £2,040 now £1,428, Net-a-Porter

Prada Belle bag, was £2,938 now £2,644, Farfetch

Jimmy Choo Carolina shearling shoulder bag, was £1,195/$1,595 now £788.70/$1,276, Matches

See by Chloé Mara mini embellished leather shoulder bag, was £275 now £195.20, Net-a-Porter

Best premium high street Black Friday clothes deals

Juliette dress, was £218/$218 now £163.50/$163.50, Reformation

Rosetta tinsel 2-in-1 dress, was £219/$339 now £153.30/$237.30, AllSaints

Daisy eyelet shift dress, was £295/$348 now £199/$122, Kate Spade

Italian virgin wool shearling mix midi coat, was $920/£535 now £428/$736, Karen Millen

Jo Holland printed mesh midi dress, was £159 now £79.50, Coast

Lauren by Ralph Lauren vest, was £159 now £111, Very

Ruched mini dress, was £92 now £44.99, Abercrombie & Fitch

Essie ruffle neck blouse, was £65 now £45.50, Aligne

Balfern leather jacket, was £319/$489 now £223.30/£342.30, AllSaints

Best men's designer Black Friday clothes deals

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Padded jacket, was £670/$996 now £335/$498, Farfetch

Balmain flocked logo monogram-pattern sweatshirt, was £774/£1,095 now £657/$876

Dsquared2 Distressed logo patch jeans, were £509/$860 now £331/$430, Farfetch

Polo Ralph Lauren signature hoodie, was £154/$125 now £77/$111, Farfetch

Off-White All-over logo print hoodie, was £445/$656 now £289/$328, Farfetch

Givenchy Brand-pattern high-neck shell hooded jacket, was £1,830/$2,170 now £1,464/$1,736, Selfridges

Barbour Ashby corduroy-trimmed waxed cotton jacket, was £210/$250 now £169/$200, Selfridges

A.P.C. Rufus embroidered sweat, was £185/$245 now £120/$155, END Clothing

Carhartt WIP Watch Hat, was £19/$25 now £15/$19, END Clothing

Florida suede twin pocket shirt, was £368/$695 now £245/$462, Reiss

Nike Essential Men's running jacket, was £64.95/ now £48.97, Nike

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-poplin shirt, was £89/$106 now £71.20/$84.80, Selfridges

Best kids' designer Black Friday clothes deals

Moschino Glitter Teddy tracksuit set, was £184/$246 now £129/$197, Farfetch

MM6 Maison Margiela maxi logo print sweatshirt, was £130/$192 now £91/$144, Farfetch

Zimmerman Kids Brighton floral cotton voile top, was £115 now £80, Mytheresa

Stella McCartney Kids Set of 2 cotton tank tops, were £50 now £35, Mytheresa

Balenciaga Cotton-blend trackpants, was £185 now £129, Mytheresa

Stella McCartney Kids Flamingo jersey and tulle dress, was £85 now £59, MyTheresa

