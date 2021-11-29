24 Cyber Monday fashion sales you NEED to see: From H&M to M&S, ASOS & MORE

Leanne Bayley
Cyber Monday is here and the fashion deals are better than ever. Shop discounts at & Other Stories, H&M, M&S, ASOS Mint Velvet, Oasis, Warehouse and even more.
If you missed out over Cyber Weekend, Cyber Monday is the day to get your last minute festive partywear - but for a whole lot less.
If your winter wardrobe needs something new and exciting, or if you're looking for a stylish party outfit then Cyber Monday has you covered.
H&M CYBER MONDAY DEALS
It's H&M's biggest Cyber Monday ever! 20% off everything online.
High sheen dress, was £17.99, NOW £13.99, H&M
ASOS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Up to 80% off everything. Extra 20% off thousands of styles with code: CYBERMON.
Forever New mini dress at ASOS, was £105 NOW £84, ASOS
NEW LOOK CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Amp up your wardrobe with up to 50% off at New Look – go, go, go!
Check dress, was £25.99 NOW £15, New Look
OASIS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Grab a great Cyber Monday deal at Oasis with at least 50% off everything as well a further 10% off using the code EXTRA.
Lace strappy midi dress, was £139, NOW £69.50, Oasis
WAREHOUSE CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Warehouse is hosting its biggest Cyber Monday sale ever! There's 50% off everything and an extra 10% off if you use the code EXTRA.
Black tux dress, was £65, NOW £32.50, Warehouse
MARKS & SPENCER CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Although M&S don't officially take part in Cyber Week, the iconic brand has served up some amazing discounts for shoppers which you can snap up right now - including 20% off selected Nobody's Child.
Nobody's Child dress, was £45, NOW £36, M&S
KAREN MILLEN CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Score 75% off everything, and even better – use code CYBER.
Curve longline sparkly blazer, was £195, NOW £175.50, Karen Millen
COAST CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Upgrade your partywear ahead of Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Coast's Cyber Monday sale includes 75% off.
Printed mesh dress, was £150, NOW £75, Coast
ASPINAL OF LONDON CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Aspinal of London counts the Duchess of Cambridge among its biggest fans; her go-to style is the Mayfair, which she owns in a number of different colours, including the lilac croc version – and it's in the Cyber Monday sale! The brand is offering up to 20% off the entire collection.
Gold crystals & diamond cut transparent acrylic bag, was £795 NOW £636, Aspinal of London
& OTHER STORIES CYBER MONDAY SALES
& Other Stories fans will be thrilled - there is up to 50% off for Cyber Monday.
Layered necklace, was £23, NOW £13, & Other Stories
WALLIS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Wallis' incredible Cyber Monday deal includes 40% off everything.
Scattered hearts jumper, was £42, NOW £25.20, Wallis
BOOHOO CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Shop 30% off everything for Cyber Monday at Boohoo.
Sequin trousers, was £55, NOW £38.50, Boohoo
PRETTY LITTLE THING CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Cyber Week at Pretty Little Thing is bonkers - their words! Right now you can get up to 100% off, plus an extra 20% off using the code: BONKERS20. Told you... crazy!
Molly Mae double breasted blazer, was £38, NOW £31, PrettyLittleThing
URBAN OUTFITTERS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
This year, Urban Outfitters has announced that there will be sales on Cyber Monday - just use the code FLASH20.
Velvet jumpsuit, was £49, NOW £29, Urban Outfitters
ALLSAINTS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Score 30% off everything at All Saints – maybe it's finally time that you invest in one of the label's iconic leather jackets! Or you could check out the epic partywear.
Sequin trim blazer, was £259, NOW £181.30, AllSaints
MANGO CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Mango is serving up a great Cyber Monday deal - up to 50% off thousands of items.
Shearling coat, was £89.99, NOW £49.99, Mango
NET-A-PORTER CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Another great one for designer threads - Net-A-Porter stocks a number of big names, including Gucci, Valentino, Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta. These deals don't happen every day.
Bottega Veneta brown sandals, was £685, NOW £479.50, NET-A-PORTER
RIVER ISLAND CYBER MONDAY DEALS
River Island's Cyber Monday sale is not to be missed! Use the code HELLOBF to get 20% off.
Tassel jumper, was £48, NOW £38.40, River Island
MONSOON CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Cyber Monday is back at Monsoon this year! Whether you're looking for a new coat, sweet stocking fillers for the kids or some new casualwear, you'll be able to get it at 25% off.
Feather sequin tunic dress, was £99, NOW £74, Monsoon
DUNE LONDON CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Dune London in offering up to 30% off shoes and accessories for Cyber Monday.
'Bowes' black heels, was £120, NOW £96, Dune London
MINT VELVET CYBER MONDAY DEALS
If you've been coveting something from Mint Velvet, you might want to check the Cyber Monday sale - fast! It ends at midnight.
Gold top, was £89, NOW £71.20, Mint Velvet
MISSOMA CYBER MONDAY DEALS
The jewellery brand's Cyber Monday sale has given shoppers 25% off everything sitewide.
Celestial pave star bracelet, was £79, NOW £47.40, Missoma
LK BENNETT CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Cyber Monday is a go at LK Bennett – all court shoes are £150 or under. It's for one day only!
Pink satin courts, was £259, NOW £149, LK Bennett
