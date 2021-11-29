Best Selfridges Cyber Monday deals 2021: 15 amazing buys

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to shop designer and high-end products in the Cyber Monday sales? Selfridges is the place. Although the iconic store doesn't partake in ‘Black Friday’, the 'Christmas Comes Early' sale gives you up to an incredible 20 per cent off a huge array of products in store and online - and yes, those discounts include designer brands, jewellery, handbags and makeup.

All you need to do is type the code SELFCCE at checkout to see that oh so satisfying price drop.

So whether you’re shopping big this year and splashing out on your loved ones, or treating yourself as a reward for just making it through 2021, here’s what you should be adding to basket. Make sure you get involved before the Selfridges Black Friday deals are over at the end of Monday 29 November!

Self-Portrait midi dress

Self-Portrait scalloped lace midi dress, was £350 now £280, Selfridges

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are fans of the London-based label and we sure both of them would love this gorge lace number. Definitely a statement dress to keep forever.

MAC limited edition lipstick set

MAC mistletoe power kiss set (worth £97.50), was £55 now £49.50, Selfridges

This really is a deal not to be missed - £97.50 quid worth of MAC lipsticks in the most fabulous shades for only £49.50, thanks to the Selfridges Cyber Monday sale. There are many more MAC bargains up for grabs too, so check them out.

Le Creuset casserole dish

Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole dish 24cm, was £250 now £200, Selfridges

We don't know anyone who doesn’t covet one of these brilliant casserole dishes from Le Creuset. Use it for everything from curries to stews and more – and how fab is it in this dusky pink shade?

Missoma Zenyu earrings

Missoma Zenyu gold chandelier earrings, were £125 now £100, Selfridges

Kate Middleton fans might recognise these lovely Missoma earrings. The Duchess has a pair which she wears often - and who can blame her, they give any outfit an instant lift.

Marc Jacobs Tote bag

Marc Jacobs the Tote small, was £200 now £160, Selfridges

This canvas tote is the perfect size for your everyday essentials - it's trimmed with soft leather and topped with two leather twin handles, and of course features the Marc Jacobs logo.

Elf Christmas box

Elf ridges Christmas box, was £80 now £64, Selfridges

This is the perfect Christmas Eve box - complete with the book The Night Before Christmas, a pair of PJs and a super soft Jellycat Elf plush.

Missoma advent calendar

Missoma 12 days of Christmas advent calendar, was £395 now £316, Selfridges

If you hurry you can also get the jewellery brand's 12 days of Christmas calendar, which has been restocked after selling out. It features 12 of the London label's best-selling and must-have pieces (including a new arrival, or two), it's worth over £745 so it's a great one to snap up in the Selfridges Black Friday sale.

Urban Decay Cyber eyeshadow palette, was £68 now £54, Selfridges

Urban Decay's amazing eyeshadow palettes are the most sought after, and you can get their Cyber edition for a cut-price if you hurry! This item is running low on stock so don't hang about if you want to snap one up.

Outdoor pizza oven

Ooni portable outdoor pizza oven, was £250 now £225, Selfridges

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that one of the biggest pleasures is a well-done, home-cooked meal - and top of the list is an authentic home-made, stone-baked pizza! It's well worth investing in one of these portable outdoor pizza ovens. And Cyber Monday is the time!

Spanx sculpting velvet leggings

Spanx sculpting velvet leggings, was £89 now £79.20, Selfridges

These sculpting Spanx leggings are the ultimate in laid-back luxury. Also, If you're a fan of the brand's sculpting underwear and want to stock up, there are lots of styles in the Black Friday sale, so don't hang about.

Vivienne Westwood scarf

Vivienne Westwood embroidered scarf, was £95 now £76, Selfridges

This Vivienne Westwood scarf is an ideal Christmas present. It's made in Italy from pure wool that's super soft, and complete with classic fringed trims, and it goes with everything. Available in a number of colours, but we love the petrol shade pictured.

Diptyque limited edition candle

Diptyque Baies scented candle, was £49 now £39.20, Selfridges

Meghan Markle's fave candle brand is in the Selfridges Cyber Monday sale. This Baies scented edition is a mix of Blackcurrant leaves, Blackcurrant buds, Bulgarian roses, and Ambergris, but don't worry if it's not your thing - there are more scents up for grabs here - all with 20% off.

GHD Helios Air professional hairdryer

ghd Helios hairdryer, was £159 now £143, Selfridges

Say hello to good hair days forever, with ghd’s top-of-the-range Helios Air professional hairdryer - Selfridges Cyber Monday event is the ideal time to snap one up.

Urban Botanist plant advent calendar

The Urban Botanist advent calendar, was £194.95 now £175.46, Selfridges

This is the ultimate advent calendar for green-fingered plant lovers for the festive season - the UK's first-ever plant advent calendar! you get 24 botanical treats to count down to Christmas - and they're all low maintenance, air-purifying plants too!

Smeg kettle

Smeg logo stainless steel kettle, was £140 now £126, Selfridges

If your kitchen needs a facelift, get one instantly by snapping up a fancy 50s-inspired design Smeg kettle – available in baby pink, blue or yellow or minty green – in the Selfridges Cyber Monday sale.

