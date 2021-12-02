Work Christmas party outfit SOS: An outfit for every occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We know how tricky it can be to find that perfect dress for your work Christmas party. Whether you have a fancy black-tie event or simply a bit of bowling and karaoke, it's hard to know what to wear for each different occasion.

Thankfully, John Lewis is stocked with lots of partywear for the festive period. From sequin skirts and ballgowns to tuxedo suits and cool co-ords, they truly have something for everyone this Christmas. Check out our top picks below…

Christmas party SOS #1: What to wear to a bar

If you’re planning to enjoy some cocktails with your colleagues this Christmas, make sure to do it in style. Leather trousers are a simple way of elevating any outfit, simply pair with a sparkly top and some heeled boots to bring some festive cheer.

Ted Baker Dionie Leather Look Trousers, £195, John Lewis

Forever New Serena Sequin Top, £40, John Lewis

Hush Kendal Leather Sock Boots, £159, John Lewis

Christmas party SOS #2: Bowling

When going bowling, you may want to opt for a playsuit and tights rather than a dress. Patterned tights are a big trend this season, just make sure to keep the rest of your outfit simple to let the tights do the talking.

French Connection Tuxedo Playsuit, £63, John Lewis

Sheer Stars Tights, £16, John Lewis

Christmas party SOS #3: A karaoke singsong

Karaoke is such a fun thing to do this Christmas, and you can definitely have fun with your outfit too. Why not go all out with a sequin skirt and knee-high boots? Add a pop of colour with a chic blouse.

hush Sequin Pencil Skirt, £99, John Lewis

Monsoon Star Print Blouse, £65, John Lewis

Dune Selsie Leather Over The Knee Heeled Boots, £220, John Lewis

Christmas party SOS #4: A big team dinner

If you are having a work dinner, a smart suit and sparkly heels are definitely the way to go.

Yumi Velvet Wrap Jacket, £60, John Lewis

Yumi Velvet Wide Leg Trousers, £45, John Lewis

Dune Bombshell Stiletto Heel Court Shoes, £120, John Lewis

Christmas party SOS #5: A fancy black-tie Christmas work event

Black-tie events are the perfect excuse to go all out this festive season. You can't go wrong with a statement ball gown and embellished heels.

HotSquash Sequin Maxi Dress, £250, John Lewis

Chi Chi London Plunge Sequin Wrap Dress, £105, John Lewis

Dune Bowes Satin Embellished Stiletto Court Shoes, £120, John Lewis

Christmas party SOS #6: What to wear for ice skating

If you're going ice skating, you want to make sure to be comfortable and warm. Pair a festive jumper with a stylish slip skirt and tights, and for an extra touch of glamour, why not add some statement leather gloves?

Lauren Ralph Lauren Sharae Straight Skirt, £139, John Lewis

hush Willa Stripe Jumper, £89, John Lewis

Faux Fur Trim Leather Gloves, £35, John Lewis

Christmas party SOS #7: What to wear for a Christmas lunch in the office

A Christmas lunch in the office is always a more casual affair, and we recommend opting for a stylish midi dress. Jazz it up with statement accessories for the ultimate wow factor.

Ro&Zo Jacquard Wrap Midi Dress, £89, John Lewis

Dune Billion Brooch Detail Shoulder Bag, £75, John Lewis

Dune Casis Leather Leopard Court Shoes, £120, John Lewis

