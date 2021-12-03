Best statement earrings for Christmas 2021: From large Zara dazzlers to M&S rhinestones

Megan Bull
Statement earrings with the wow factor! Zara, Marks & Spencer, Swarovski and more are selling the dreamiest rhinestone, diamond and blingy earrings for the Christmas party season.
It's officially Christmas party season, and that can only mean one thing – living your best life in sparkling sequins, plush velvet and of course, OTT earrings to match. One of December's biggest trends, there's no better way to amp up your partywear than with a pair of statement earrings.
From large Zara dazzlers to M&S rhinestones and Swarovski diamond sets, these larger than life earrings have that WOW factor you're looking for. Shop the most dazzling designs from our favourite brands this Christmas...
Rhinestone Cascade Earrings, £14.99, Zara
You're sure to turn heads in these glittering cascade earrings that fall just above the shoulders.
Silver Blue Stone Drop Earrings, £16, River Island
Add a pop of colour to your partywear with River Island's silver and blue stone drop earrings.
Sparkling Round & Square Drop Earrings, £70, Pandora
Pandora's sparkling round and square drop earrings are absolutely timeless. We can see them paired with a tailored tuxedo dress come Christmas Day.
True Decadence M Initial Rhinestone Earrings, £10, ASOS
For a more personal touch, add these initial earrings to basket. Browse ASOS to find your perfect match!
Rhinestone Hoop Drop Earrings, £15, Marks & Spencer
If you're a fan of hoops, then these rhinestone earrings will do the trick.
Recycled Metal Moon Engraved Drop Earrings, £3, Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal's celestial earrings are – quite literally – out of this world. Also available in gold, they've been reduced to just £3 in the sale. Go, go, go!
New Decadence Crystal Waterfall Earrings, £14, Accessorize
The definition of extras, these crystal waterfall earrings were made for special occasions.
Blue Sapphire Eternal Heart Earrings, £140, Soru
Fit for a Duchess, Kate Middleton loves to shop at Soru and we reckon she'd adore these blue sapphire earrings.
Harmonia Drop Earrings, £125, Swarovski
Effortlessly elegant, Swarovski's clear crystal drop earrings are crafted from rows of cushion-cut stones – divine.
Big Metal London Exclusive Ombre Crystal Drop Earrings, £15, ASOS
Bold and bright, these ombre earrings are the definition of wow factor.
Green Fringe Earrings, £90, Kate Spade
Kate Spade's festive emerald earrings are perfect for Christmas parties.
Christmas Snowflake Drop Earrings, £7.50, Marks & Spencer
Does it get more Christmassy than a pair of crystal snowflake earrings?
Reconnected Statement Stone Drop Earrings, £10, Accessorize
Part of Accessorize's sustainable collection, opt for the classic colour combination of emerald and gold this holiday season.
Thomas Sabo Constellation Zirconia and Sterling Silver Drop Earrings, £249, Selfridges
Go big or go home with these show-stopping star earrings by Thomas Sabo.
