Best statement earrings for Christmas 2021: From large Zara dazzlers to M&S rhinestones

It's officially Christmas party season, and that can only mean one thing – living your best life in sparkling sequins, plush velvet and of course, OTT earrings to match. One of December's biggest trends, there's no better way to amp up your partywear than with a pair of statement earrings.

From large Zara dazzlers to M&S rhinestones and Swarovski diamond sets, these larger than life earrings have that WOW factor you're looking for. Shop the most dazzling designs from our favourite brands this Christmas...

Rhinestone Cascade Earrings, £14.99, Zara

You're sure to turn heads in these glittering cascade earrings that fall just above the shoulders.

Silver Blue Stone Drop Earrings, £16, River Island

Add a pop of colour to your partywear with River Island's silver and blue stone drop earrings.

Sparkling Round & Square Drop Earrings, £70, Pandora

Pandora's sparkling round and square drop earrings are absolutely timeless. We can see them paired with a tailored tuxedo dress come Christmas Day.

True Decadence M Initial Rhinestone Earrings, £10, ASOS

For a more personal touch, add these initial earrings to basket. Browse ASOS to find your perfect match!

Rhinestone Hoop Drop Earrings, £15, Marks & Spencer

If you're a fan of hoops, then these rhinestone earrings will do the trick.

Recycled Metal Moon Engraved Drop Earrings, £3, Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's celestial earrings are – quite literally – out of this world. Also available in gold, they've been reduced to just £3 in the sale. Go, go, go!

New Decadence Crystal Waterfall Earrings, £14, Accessorize

The definition of extras, these crystal waterfall earrings were made for special occasions.

Blue Sapphire Eternal Heart Earrings, £140, Soru

Fit for a Duchess, Kate Middleton loves to shop at Soru and we reckon she'd adore these blue sapphire earrings.

Harmonia Drop Earrings, £125, Swarovski

Effortlessly elegant, Swarovski's clear crystal drop earrings are crafted from rows of cushion-cut stones – divine.

Big Metal London Exclusive Ombre Crystal Drop Earrings, £15, ASOS

Bold and bright, these ombre earrings are the definition of wow factor.

Green Fringe Earrings, £90, Kate Spade

Kate Spade's festive emerald earrings are perfect for Christmas parties.

Christmas Snowflake Drop Earrings, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Does it get more Christmassy than a pair of crystal snowflake earrings?

Reconnected Statement Stone Drop Earrings, £10, Accessorize

Part of Accessorize's sustainable collection, opt for the classic colour combination of emerald and gold this holiday season.

Thomas Sabo Constellation Zirconia and Sterling Silver Drop Earrings, £249, Selfridges

Go big or go home with these show-stopping star earrings by Thomas Sabo.

