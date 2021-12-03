The velvet dresses and blazers you'll want in your wardrobe this party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Velvet is synonymous with the autumn/winter season, and particularly Christmas party dressing. It adds something a little bit extra to your regular partywear pieces without being as in your face as a full glitter ensemble. Silky smooth and super soft, velvet not only looks expensive, it's comfortable, which is a must for any Christmas party plans involving eating and dancing into the early hours.

RELATED: Work Christmas party outfit SOS: An outfit for every occasion

MORE: Best statement earrings for Christmas 2021

Whether you're looking for a playful velvet mini dress, an ultra-cool velvet midi or a velvet blazer to bring your whole outfit together, we've found all of the best styles available online in suitably festive shades. From Marks & Spencer to Zara and Mango to ASOS, scroll on to shop our edit below.

Velvet blazers

Velvet ruched sleeve blazer, £69/$125, Marks & Spencer

Available in red or black, Marks & Spencer's velvet blazer would make a luxe finishing touch to any festive outfit. It has ruched sleeves and an effotless slightly oversized fit.

Velvet structured blazer, £69.99, Mango

The structured velvet blazer of our dreams comes courtesy of Mango this season. Pair with stand-out sequin trousers, leather-look leggings or a wide-leg jumpsuit.

Black velvet blazer, £169/$199, Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti does capsule pieces so well, and this relaxed velvet blazer is no different. It's a timeless addition to your winter wardrobe.

Velvet dresses

Collared velvet mini dress, £85/$110, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' Gucci lookalike velvet mini dress would pair perfectly with platform heels or fancy flats this Christmas.

Velvet dress, £29.99/$49.90, Zara

Emerald green is always a winner for Christmas parties and this velvet midi from Zara can be dressed up with strappy heels or worn with chunky boots for added edge. We love the cut out side detail.

Rhode Ella belted velvet mini dress, £477/$565, Net-a-Porter

Rhode's signature Ella dress now comes in black velvet and it's an investment piece you'll wear over and over.

Oda velvet dress, £300/$298, Reformation

Reformation's velvet Oda dress has a romantic ruched bodice which flows into a flattering relaxed skirt. Stand out in the gorgeous sage green shade.

Black velvet tie-neck mini dress, £48/$89, River Island

We love the ruffle and tie-neck detail on River Island's velvet mini dress. Wear it with a pair of sparkly stilettos for the ultimate party outfit.

In The Style Exclusive velvet tie front ruched mini dress, £36/$60, ASOS

With its long sleeves, ruched skirt and drape detail, this velvet mini is super flattering. Accessorise with your favourite gold jewellery.

A.L.C Brielle cutout crushed-velvet maxi dress, £500, Net-a-Porter

Ooze glamour in A.L.C's inky blue velvet maxi. The side slit and open back balance the high neck for an understated sultry look.

Hobbs Velvet puff sleeve mini shift dress, £149/$315, Marks & Spencer

A shift dress is an easy style to wear all night, and this Hobbs mini comes in the perfect holiday season shade - deep burgundy.

MORE: 26 stylish party dresses to glam up in this Christmas

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.