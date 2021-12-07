The best faux fur coats to keep you warm all winter

Hollie Brotherton
The best faux fur coats to wear in winter 2021. Look super luxe while keeping warm and cosy in these faux fur coats from Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Zara, & Other Stories, Mango, Net-a-Porter & more.
If we really must leave the house in these Baltic temperatures, there's only one coat that looks luxurious while promising to keep you as cosy as your trusty dressing gown, and that's a faux fur.
It elevates partywear and adds instant glamour to more casual outfits, all while keeping you warm in the coldest of weather. With so many labels now going fur-free, brands have really upped their game with faux fur materials proving there's no need for the real deal.
RELATED: 21 best leather jackets to shop now
MORE: The velvet dresses and blazers you'll want in your wardrobe this party season
From leopard print to pure white to classic chocolate brown, scroll on to shop our edit of the most stylish pieces available to buy online now, from Net-a-Porter, & Other Stories, Mango, M&S and more...
Lapels faux fur coat, £119.99, Mango
Mango's wine red faux fur coat would look amazing thrown on over partywear this Christmas.
Hobbs faux fur longline coat, £229, Hobbs
From maxi dresses to jeans and knitwear, Hobbs' classic longline brown faux fur coat will upgrade every outfit.
Belted faux fur coat, £205, & Other Stories
Make a statement this season with & Other Stories' faux fur coat in lilac. We love it paired with a tonal purple outfit.
Brown faux fur panelled coat, £100, River Island
For a faux fur coat to rival a Russian princess, we've found this longline panelled number from River Island.
Felicia faux fur coat blue, £120, Monsoon
Your new winter wardrobe staple comes in the form of this longline navy coat from Monsoon. It's more unique than your average faux fur but still super versatile.
Emiliyy faux fur cocoon coat, £395, Ted Baker
For a faux fur coat in winter white, we love this timeless style from Ted Baker.
Faz Not Fur Belted faux fur coat, £820, Monsoon
Specialising in faux fur, Parisian brand Faz Not Fur sources materials that feel just as luxurious as they look. This belted coat features a loose fit and oversized collar.
Manon faux fur coat, £210, Hush
Channel Alexa Chung and inject glamour into any outfit with this leopard print faux fur coat from Hush.
Faux fur short jacket, £59, Marks & Spencer
Looking for a more casual faux fur coat in a shorter cut? This boxy jacket from M&S will fit the bill.
MORE: 14 pairs of patterned tights to choose from this season - plus how to style them
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.