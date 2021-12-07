﻿
Faux-fur-coat-edit-4

The best faux fur coats to keep you warm all winter

Wrap up in one of these cosy faux fur coats...

If we really must leave the house in these Baltic temperatures, there's only one coat that looks luxurious while promising to keep you as cosy as your trusty dressing gown, and that's a faux fur.

It elevates partywear and adds instant glamour to more casual outfits, all while keeping you warm in the coldest of weather. With so many labels now going fur-free, brands have really upped their game with faux fur materials proving there's no need for the real deal.

From leopard print to pure white to classic chocolate brown, scroll on to shop our edit of the most stylish pieces available to buy online now, from Net-a-Porter, & Other Stories, Mango, M&S and more...

Mango-faux-fur-coat

Lapels faux fur coat, £119.99, Mango

Mango's wine red faux fur coat would look amazing thrown on over partywear this Christmas.

Hobbs-fur-coat

Hobbs faux fur longline coat, £229, Hobbs

From maxi dresses to jeans and knitwear, Hobbs' classic longline brown faux fur coat will upgrade every outfit.

Stories-fur-coat

Belted faux fur coat, £205, & Other Stories

Make a statement this season with & Other Stories' faux fur coat in lilac. We love it paired with a tonal purple outfit.

River-island-faux-fur-coat

Brown faux fur panelled coat, £100, River Island

For a faux fur coat to rival a Russian princess, we've found this longline panelled number from River Island.

Monsoon-faux-fur-coat

Felicia faux fur coat blue, £120, Monsoon

Your new winter wardrobe staple comes in the form of this longline navy coat from Monsoon. It's more unique than your average faux fur but still super versatile.

Ted-baker-faux-fur-coat

Emiliyy faux fur cocoon coat, £395, Ted Baker

For a faux fur coat in winter white, we love this timeless style from Ted Baker.

Faux-fur-coat-net

Faz Not Fur Belted faux fur coat, £820, Monsoon

Specialising in faux fur, Parisian brand Faz Not Fur sources materials that feel just as luxurious as they look. This belted coat features a loose fit and oversized collar.

Hush-leopard-print-coat

Manon faux fur coat, £210, Hush

Channel Alexa Chung and inject glamour into any outfit with this leopard print faux fur coat from Hush.

Marks-and-spencer-coat

Faux fur short jacket, £59, Marks & Spencer

Looking for a more casual faux fur coat in a shorter cut? This boxy jacket from M&S will fit the bill.

﻿
