29 Christmas Day outfit ideas to really wow this year

Everyone is different when it comes to how they dress on Christmas Day. Some people get super dressed up, some people go for chic but comfy outfits, and some wear PJs all day long.

I'm probably somewhere in between option 1 and 2, and don't get me wrong, the (new) PJs will make an appearance earlier than bedtime. But I like to make an effort on Christmas Day but I don't want to be uncomfortable. Two words: Elasticated waistband.

RELATED: The best Christmas party dresses

MORE: Sequin dresses you're going to love

I've had a look around the high street to find a fab outfit to wear on Christmas Day. If you're more slouchy, check out our favourite loungewear options, or the best pyjama sets, but if you're looking to add a bit of glam to your day, hopefully you'll find something you'd love to wear in the edit below...

Christmas Day outfit idea #1: A black dress to glam up with accessories

This is the kind of dress you can wear and feel super glam in, and it's roomy enough during dinner. To really amp up this sort of dress, and make it perfect for Christmas day, you need a fab jewelled headband, a festive red nail polish and a glitzy bag.

Finery London black dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

Pieces diamante hair clip, £15, ASOS

Paint The Tinseltown Red nail polish, £13.90, OPI

Glossy baguette bag, £35.99, MANGO

Christmas Day outfit idea #2: Trousers and a nice top

I know it's usually jeans and a nice top, but it's Christmas! The jeans can stay away until Boxing Day. Perhaps you might be hosting this year and you'd prefer to feel comfortable in a blouse and a smart pair of trousers. For this look, we've found the perfect blouse at H&M - with its softly draped satin and discreet pleats, it looks far more expensive than the price tag.

Balloon sleeve satin blouse, £19.99, H&M

Hailey slim trousers with stretch, £79, Hobbs

Bowes black court shoes, £120, Dune

Dior Beauty 999 Lipstick, £32, Dior Beauty

Celestial star hoop earrings, £125, Missoma

Christmas Day outfit idea #3: A glam jumpsuit

A jumpsuit could be the perfect choice for Christmas Day - and Reiss has so many smart options on offer. This one is a dark green, perfect for the holidays!

Dark green jumpsuit, £198, Reiss

Sequin bag, £27.99, Zara

MAC Shadeshifter Duochrome Eyeshadow in Ho Ho Hocus, £14, MAC Cosmetics

Christmas Day outfit idea #4: A playful sequin mini dress

I love a fab mini dress, and Oasis is on fire at the moment. This sparkly sequin dress looks comfortable to wear and I'd be teaming this with a pair of sparkly tights (a festive must!) and a lavish hair accessory.

Black sequin dress, £60, OASIS

Sparkle tights, £24, Free People

Swarovski hair clips, £145, Swarovski

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Second-Skin Intense Matte Liquid Lip Colour, 824 Berry, £33, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Christmas Day outfit idea #5: Plus size option

The high street has amazing plus size options for the holidays. I find Mango, ASOS Curve and River Island have the most fashion forward designs. For Christmas Day, let's go all out with the sparkles! Team with a pair of black tights and a pair of wide-leg boots. According to the reviews, Simply Be has the best ones in black.

Plus silver sequin mini dress, £60, River Island

Premium leather knee high boots with a wide fit, £85, Simply Be.

Trinny London Eyetallic in Persephone, £18, Trinny London

Christmas Day outfit idea #6: Suit it up

Ok I have this suit and it's FABULOUS! I'd recommend sizing down if you're not a fan of the oversized fit, but it really is a statement outfit. It wouldn't surprise me if Claudia Winkleman wore this on Christmas Day!

Green sequin blazer, £85, and matching sequin trousers, £55, River Island

Sparkling green tennis bracelet, £115, Pandora

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Shadow, £43, Harrods

Christmas Day outfit idea #7: A satin skirt and cable knit jumper

A satin skirt is a must for Christmas. This one from Boden will add a touch of glamour, but will feel silky soft. The model has been styled with a cable knit jumper which I think looks pretty perfect! I'd add some flamboyant accessories to this look - possibly some feathers!

Satin midi skirt and cable jumper, £110, Boden

Black feather bag, £29, River Island

Feather trim stilettos, £28.80, Boohoo

Clinique Almost Lipstick, £18.50, Clinique

Christmas Day outfit idea #8: PJs but make them bouji!

Ok, I hear you! I love pyjamas too. If I'm wearing PJs on Christmas Day they'll be adorned with rhinestone buttons and feather trims. Nadine Merabi sells the Darcie pyjamas in many colours, but as it's Christmas go with the red. Move over Mrs Claus.

RELATED: 22 best pyjamas to put on your Christmas list

Darcie red pyjamas, £120, Nadine Merabi

Cheers pendant, £75, Kate Spade

Emily in Paris x Lancome Eyeshadow Palette, £38, Lancome

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.