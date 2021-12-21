Hit the slopes in style! 11 best stylish places to buy ski wear for women

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Skiing is a popular winter sport, and between Christmas to as far as April is the best time to hit the slopes. Whether you're a beginner on the snow and want to work on your snowplough, a more seasoned skier hitting the black slopes, or just there for the fondue feasts and Apres Ski, having insulating, durable yet comfortable ski wear is a must.

While some may need the full kit, including ski jacket and salopettes, or 70s style one-piece ski suit, or simply want to upgrade your worn out outfit, we have you covered and found the best places to shop for ski wear this season.

The best stylish skiwear brands for 2022

Alpine Trek

Our top pick: HELLY HANSEN - Alpha 3.0 Jacket - Ski jacket, £386.95, Alpine Trek

Alpine Trek is the one-stop-shop for every outdoor wear, including ski essentials. Whether you are looking for snowsuits, helmets, gloves, or warming under layers to wear in the Alps, they have it all.

Snow + Rock

Our top pick: Poivre Blanc Womens Hermione Faux Fur Suit, £600, Snow + Rock

Snow + Rock is another failsafe shopping destination for everything ski-related, hence the name. From snowsuits, separate garments, ski boots, gloves, and poles, you can get kitted out from head to toe at Snow + Rock.

Mountain Warehouse

Our top pick: Avalanche Womens High-Waisted Slim Fit Ski Pants, £69.99 (Was £139.99), Mountain Warehouse

Heading outdoors on a ski trip, winter walk, or other outdoor activity, Mountain Warehouse has all the essentials you could desire, for men, women and children, so you can provide the whole family with the must-have gear.

While some prefer salopettes in the style of dungarees to stay up when you’re skiing or snowboarding, others prefer pants, and our favourite are these stylish high waisted slim design - almost good enough to wear “out out”.

Marks & Spencer

Our top pick: Heatgen Thermal Polo Neck Long Sleeve Top, £12, M&S

M&S may not be the first retailer you think of when getting all your equipment for your next ski session, however, under layers and thermals are an essential for any winter sport, which M&S do exceedingly well.

M&S’ Heatgen garments are top quality garments that deliver on keeping you warm, and also looking stylish, so noone even knows you’re wearing thermals. For those who want extra warmth Heatgen+ is another M&S technology that guarantees extra warmth - and we can vouch for it keeping you warm in a New York snow storm.

Decathlon

Our top pick: Women's waterproof high snow boots, £34.99, Decathlon

From under layers, leggings, trousers, ski jackets, and everything in between.

One essential skiers will find particularly useful on their next ski trip is a pair of snow boots, so you can get from A to B, or any location, before putting your ski boots and skis on.

Sweaty Betty

Our top pick: Exploration Softshell Ski Jacket, £385, Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty is best known for stylish gym gear, their signature Super Sculpt leggings, yoga accessories, and much more. However, they do also stock the must-haves for skiers too.

A ski jacket is a basic essential when hitting the slopes, but also one you can wear when you are back home and the cold weather truly hits.

Net-a-Porter

Our top pick: GOLDBERGH Parry belted hooded faux fur-trimmed ski suit, £739, Net-a-Porter

Net-A-Porter is the go-to shopping destination for everything designer, and for those who want to look the bees knees at Apres Ski, they have you covered as it has its very own Skiwear Shop section to shop online.

Popular brands, including Perfect Moment, We Norwegians, Holden, Goldbergh, and many more are available to shop, so you are spoilt for choice when stocking up on skiwear this year.

Missguided

Our top pick: black msgd sports fitted seam detail contrast badge all in one ski snowsuit, £100, Missguided

Who knew Missguided did skiwear? They do, and it’s affordable but also comfortable and practical.

The North Face

Our top pick: Women's cirque down jacket, £390, The North Face

The North Face takes pride in creating insulating, practical and durable outerwear, for all sports, activities and needs, which is why it is our go-to for almost everything.

While the Nuptse puffer jacket is all the craze and is ideal to protect against the elements, The North Face also has a designated ski and snowboard section worth shopping.

Cotswold Outdoors

Our top pick: Columbia Women's Bindo II Insulated Jacket, £230, Cotswold Outdoors

Cotswold Outdoors caters for every customer’s needs, and they have a vast selection of ski and snowboarding buys to suit all ages.

Plus, the mindful shopper out there will be pleased to know they also have sustainable skiwear too.

Superdry

Our top pick: Slalom Slim All In One Bib Pants, £149.99, Superdry

Superdry is another fan favourite for those shopping for long-lasting jackets, sportswear, basics, as well as jeans, and other fashionable garments.

