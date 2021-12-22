Jennifer Garner had a serious Carrie Bradshaw moment on Tuesday evening - did you spot it? The stunning actress was hosting an event in Washington, wearing a truly epic dress.

The mother-of-three hosted In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season for PBS, alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. We can't get over her incredible outfit. She donned Oscar de la Renta's hugely famous cantaloupe tent dress in a festive jewel green. Now, if this dress looks familiar, it's because the fictional character of Carrie Bradshaw wore the same frock in Sex and The City series 6, on a date to the opera with Aleksandr Petrovsky, but in pink. Amazing!

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her fabulous ensemble, the star wrote: "Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor. Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. #WhiteHouseConcertPBS (Tonight! 12/21, 8/7C!)"

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, recently nodded to her character's love of Oscar's clothes earlier this month, as she chose to wear a dress by the designer to the New York premiere of And Just Like That.

Jennifer looked exquisite in her green Osca de la Renta dress

We think you'll agree, it was a major style moment. Her custom dress featured a built-in cape, and was designed by Oscar’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. It showcased a full tulle skirt - the style that Carrie made famous when Sex and the City first aired. SJP added heels from her own collection, too. Perfection!

Oscar and Sarah Jessica were good friends and when he passed in 2014, she penned an emotional tribute to him, which was printed in The Hollywood Reporter.

She said: "I can’t remember how I had the courage to be friends with him — he was so otherworldly in a way. I don’t know if he ever really watched Sex and the City, but I’m certain he was aware of the show because he made a dress for a scene later."

SJP wore Oscar de la Renta to the New York premiere of And Just Like That earlier this month

She added: "MishaBaryshnikov's character (Aleksandr Petrovsky) gave Carrie an Oscar de la Renta dress as a gift; it was a huge deal for Carrie to wear an Oscar de la Renta dress."

