14 shimmery pairs of sequin trousers that were made for a NYE kitchen disco

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What we’ll be doing on New Year’s Eve is still up in the air. With the threat of lockdowns and social restrictions, ringing in 2022 might be more of a dancing around your kitchen rather than your handbag affair. With that in mind, you might be wondering what on earth to wear as you shimmy around the sink with the fam – and we’re certain a pair of sequin trousers will be enough to coax you out of your sweatpants.

Whether you’re looking for skinny sequin party trousers, palazzo sequin pants or jeans with sequins, we’ve got you covered with the best sequin trousers on the high street.

Green Sequin Flared Trousers, £55, River Island

Emerald is a key colour for winter and River Island’s flared sequin trousers are the most decadent of shades. We love the matching the blazer too.

Sequin Trouser, £79.20, Warehouse

These flattering trousers from Warehouse pair perfectly with a simple white tee tucked into the high waistband.

Style Cheat Sequin Trousers, £44, ASOS

Style Cheat’s offering are in the style of a jogger, with an elasticated ankle cuff. Very J-Lo!

Sonya Sequin Joggers, £60, Monsoon

As are Monsoon’s black version.

Tassle Sequin Trousers, £65, I Saw It First

Pile on the embellishments with tassels too. We love the pinstripe sequins on this pair too.

Patterned Sequin Trousers, £17.99, Stradivarius

These are giving us serious Studio 54 vibes!

Selected Femme Sequin Trousers, £130, Marks & Spencer

For the ultimate in comfort, Selected Femme’s sequin trousers feature an elasticated waistband.

Bronze Sequin Trouser, £20, Wallis

A cigarette-style pant is always a safe bet, and Wallis’ sequin trousers are available in a luxurious looking bronze.

Sequin Leggings, £45, River Island

Easy to wear, wear an oversized jumper with River Island’s sequin leggings.

Maternity Sequin Trousers, £55, ASOS

Maternity trousers have never looked SO good.

Rick Owens sequin jeans, £871.50, Net-A-Porter

If you can’t part with your beloved denim, opt for a sequin pair - these Rick Owens’ jeans are stunning!

