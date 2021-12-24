9 gifts to buy anyone obsessed with Emily in Paris

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emily in Paris was TV escapism at its very best in 2020. We lived vicariously through Emily in lockdown, planning our move to Paris to wear some very extra outfits and *spoiler alert* fall in love with a hot French chef. Still waiting... but with the release of season two on Wednesday, our obsession is back and if you know someone equally enamoured with the show, you're going to need this gift guide. (We're not judging if that person is you).

RELATED: Emily in Paris: Where to shop the best outfits from Lily Collins’ Netflix series

MORE: Here's what fans are saying about Emily in Paris season two

From berets to coffee table books to vintage style camera phone cases, scroll on to shop our edit of the best Emily in Paris gifts...

New Look beret, £9.99/$14.50, ASOS

Yes it's a cliché, but trust me, they've been dreaming of wearing Emily's red-beret-gingham-blazer outfit since watching season one.

Rouge Dior Couture Colour Matte Velvet lipstick, £32/$38, Dior

For a more subtle nod to French-girl chic, gift them the most iconic red lipstick of all time, Parisian fashion house Dior's shade 999.

Emily's phone case went straight on our shopping lists

Classic camera 2.0, £38/$50, Casetify

If they love a selfie as much as Emily, get them this lookalike of her vintage style camera phone case.

In Paris: 20 Women on Life in the City of Light, £16.99/$20.49, Waterstones

One of the coolest French girls we avidly follow on Instagram is Rouje founder Jeanne Damas. Upgrade their coffee table with her bestselling book In Paris: 20 Women on Life in the City of Light, which profiles real Parisian women.

Spectrum x Emily in Paris coffee cup, £13/$20, ASOS

Obviously they want to sip their Starbucks iced lattes from this Emily in Paris coffee cup.

Lancôme Idole Eau de Parfum Emily In Paris Limited Edition, £78/$99, Boots

Blind buying fragrance is always risky, but Lancôme's fresh and floral Idole fragrance is gorgeous and it now comes in limited-edition Emily in Paris packaging.

Mini Eiffel Tower gold necklace, £153/$175, Wolf & Badger

A little less ringarde than Emily's Eiffel Tower key chain, don't you think?

The iconic Chanel scarf

Chloé Printed silk-twill scarf, £150/$190, Net-a-Porter

Ok it's not Emily's Chanel, but we think this pink silk scarf by French fashion house Chloé is equally amazing. They can wear it in their hair or around their neck. Très francais.

Marc Jacobs Snapshot small camera bag, £300/$280, Farfetch

Emily loves her Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag, and we guarantee anyone unwrapping this will too.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.