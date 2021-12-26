7 Designer bags to buy in the Boxing Day Sales 2021: From Mulberry to Aspinal & Coach

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Designer bags are often high on most people's wishlist come Christmas, but the best time to buy a designer bag is in the Boxing Day sale when you can make a huge saving.

Buying high ticket items take care and thought, and once you know the exact item you want to splurge your savings on it is all the better when you can get it at a bargain price tag - plus, your purse will thank you later.

Some of the most popular staple designer bags include the Mulberry Bayswater, Aspinal Tote Bag, but there are also popular crossbody designs from Coach, and clutch bags too.

Mulberry bag Boxing Day sale

Mulberry is a cult classic and a designer bag company that will never date. While some prefer the larger Bayswater bags to house anything and everything, those who prefer smaller designs may prefer the Lily style.

Our top pick:

Small Mulberry Amberley crossbody, WAS £675, now £472, Mulberry

Aspinal of London bag Boxing Day sale

Aspinal is a designer brand that has received the royal seal of approval as the Duchess of Cambridge has worn various handbags from the label. Aspinal's Boxing Day sale will have you running to the checkout.

Our top pick:

Midi Mayfair Aspinal bag, WAS £595, now £357, Aspinal of London

Coach bag Boxing Day sale

Coach is one of the more affordable designer bag brands, so for those looking for a timeless classic or a stylish accessory to go with that outfit you’ve been desperate to wear, they have it all.

While influencers on Instagram have been flocking to buy the Pillow Tabby design, some may have a soft spot for the Classic Tabby Shoulder Bag, either way, there are huge discounts off at Coach now.

Our top pick:

Coach Pillow Tabby 26 Leather Shoulder Bag, WAS £395, now £276.50, Coach

Kate Spade bag Boxing Day sale

Kate Spade is another firm favourite to shop when buying designer bags, and more affordable too.

The classic tote bags have stood the test of time and are sturdy to last for years and years, however, some may prefer a cross body design when on the go or for evening outs to home the essentials. Kate Spade currently has 40% off, and new customers can get a further 10% discount.

Our top pick:

Kate Spade Smile bag, WAS £350, now £174, Kate Spade

Strathberry bag Boxing Day sale

Strathberry is another designer bag brand the royals are fond of, especially Meghan Markle who was spotted wearing the East/West Mini bag during a royal visit to Edinburgh, Scotland, back in 2018. Boxing Day is always a great day for a Strathberry investment.

Our top pick:

EAST/WEST, was £545, now £436, Strathberry

Valentino bag Boxing Day sale

Valentino has soared in popularity in recent years, with the Rockstud spike bag and the Garavani bag being the most popular especially amongst famous faces..

While the hottest designer products of the year are unlikely to be on sale, some of the more unusual colours may be discounted at certain stockists - so keep your eyes peeled.

Our top pick:

Valentino Garavani bag, WAS £1800, now £1,260, Net-A-Porter

Birkin bag Boxing Day sale

A Birkin bag is the OG of designer bags, and one we often dream of owning. Birkin bags feature in plenty of song lyrics, and fill the Kardashian/Jenner’s wardrobes to the brim.

The ultimate designer bag may be hot property and not reduced, you can find great quality vintage designs or pre-owned accessories on sale.

Our top pick:

Hermes pre-owned 2013 Birkin bag, WAS £16,917, now £16,071, FarFetch

