Best heart-shaped jewellery for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to buy jewellery, and we have found the best necklaces, bracelets and rings

We all love to receive an item of jewellery for a special occasion, and it is the go-to gift idea for Valentine's Day. While some may be looking to propose on 14 February, others may be looking for a sentimental keepsake for their loved ones, just to show how much they mean to them.

While rings, engagement or promise rings, soar in sales over the month of love, other jewellery items, such as necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings and charms, are equally as favourable.

There are plenty of styles out there, but for those really looking to win the hearts of their partner, husband, wife, childhood sweetheart, or even best friend, a heart-shaped accessory really does sing "I love you".

We've sifted through numerous jewellery brands and online retailers to find you the best heart-shaped jewellery to buy now, to suit everyone's budgets. In the words of Emily In Paris' Emily Cooper… j'adore.

Heart-shaped rings

pandora-heart-ring

Clear Heart Beaded Ring, £40, Pandora

gold-heart-ring

PD PAOLA White Heart 18ct yellow gold-plated and sterling-silver ring, £33, Selfridges

love-heart-ring

Violet Love Heart Ring, £450, Roxanne First

signet-ring

Heart Signet Ring, £39, Abbot Lyon

Heart-shaped earrings 

twisted-heart-earrings

Twisted Heart Hoop Earrings, £105, Missoma

silver-heart-earrings

Loving Heart Earrings, £320, Tiffany & Co

sif-jakobs-earrings

EARRINGS FOLLINA AMORE, £39, Sif Jakobs

soru-heart-earrings

Soru Jewellery Soru x Fenwick Exclusive Heart Charm Earrings, £175, Fenwick

Heart-shaped necklace

ms-heart-necklace

Short Heart Shaped Pearl Effect Necklace, £18.50, M&S

triple-heart-necklace

RACHEL JACKSON Deco trio grooved-hearts yellow-gold plated pendant necklace, £70, Selfridges

choose-love-necklace

Choose Love Vermeil Necklace Yellow Gold Vermeil, £180, Otiumberg

Heart-shaped pendant

heart-necklace-locket

ALEX MONROE Gold-Plated Victoriana Keepsake Heart Locket Necklace, £210, Liberty London

monica-vinader-engraved-pendant

Talisman Heart Pendant, £85, Monica Vinader

loquet-pendant

Medium heart shape locket pendant, £500, Loquet

Heart-shaped bracelet

bijou-bracelet

Dinny Hall Silver Bijou Folded Heart Bracelet, £85, Liberty London

sweet-alabama-bracelet

Sweet Alhambra heart bracelet, £1230, Van Cleef and Arpels

net-a-porter-bracelet

STONE AND STRAND Heart of the Matter gold diamond bracelet, £465, Net-A-Porter

h-samuel-bracelet

Olivia Burton Yellow Gold Tone Classic Heart Bracelet, £50, H.Samuel

