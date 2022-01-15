Best heart-shaped jewellery for Valentine's Day

Maisie Bovingdon
Best heart shaped jewellery to buy this Valentine's Day: From rings to necklaces, bracelets and pendants.
We all love to receive an item of jewellery for a special occasion, and it is the go-to gift idea for Valentine's Day. While some may be looking to propose on 14 February, others may be looking for a sentimental keepsake for their loved ones, just to show how much they mean to them.
While rings, engagement or promise rings, soar in sales over the month of love, other jewellery items, such as necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings and charms, are equally as favourable.
There are plenty of styles out there, but for those really looking to win the hearts of their partner, husband, wife, childhood sweetheart, or even best friend, a heart-shaped accessory really does sing "I love you".
We've sifted through numerous jewellery brands and online retailers to find you the best heart-shaped jewellery to buy now, to suit everyone's budgets. In the words of Emily In Paris' Emily Cooper… j'adore.
Heart-shaped rings
Clear Heart Beaded Ring, £40, Pandora
PD PAOLA White Heart 18ct yellow gold-plated and sterling-silver ring, £33, Selfridges
Violet Love Heart Ring, £450, Roxanne First
Heart Signet Ring, £39, Abbot Lyon
Heart-shaped earrings
Twisted Heart Hoop Earrings, £105, Missoma
Loving Heart Earrings, £320, Tiffany & Co
EARRINGS FOLLINA AMORE, £39, Sif Jakobs
Soru Jewellery Soru x Fenwick Exclusive Heart Charm Earrings, £175, Fenwick
Heart-shaped necklace
Short Heart Shaped Pearl Effect Necklace, £18.50, M&S
RACHEL JACKSON Deco trio grooved-hearts yellow-gold plated pendant necklace, £70, Selfridges
Choose Love Vermeil Necklace Yellow Gold Vermeil, £180, Otiumberg
Heart-shaped pendant
ALEX MONROE Gold-Plated Victoriana Keepsake Heart Locket Necklace, £210, Liberty London
Talisman Heart Pendant, £85, Monica Vinader
Medium heart shape locket pendant, £500, Loquet
Heart-shaped bracelet
Dinny Hall Silver Bijou Folded Heart Bracelet, £85, Liberty London
Sweet Alhambra heart bracelet, £1230, Van Cleef and Arpels
STONE AND STRAND Heart of the Matter gold diamond bracelet, £465, Net-A-Porter
Olivia Burton Yellow Gold Tone Classic Heart Bracelet, £50, H.Samuel
