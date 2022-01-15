Best heart-shaped jewellery for Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all love to receive an item of jewellery for a special occasion, and it is the go-to gift idea for Valentine's Day. While some may be looking to propose on 14 February, others may be looking for a sentimental keepsake for their loved ones, just to show how much they mean to them.

RELATED: Best romantic gift ideas for her this Valentine's Day 2022: Sweet presents women will love

While rings, engagement or promise rings, soar in sales over the month of love, other jewellery items, such as necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings and charms, are equally as favourable.

There are plenty of styles out there, but for those really looking to win the hearts of their partner, husband, wife, childhood sweetheart, or even best friend, a heart-shaped accessory really does sing "I love you".

We've sifted through numerous jewellery brands and online retailers to find you the best heart-shaped jewellery to buy now, to suit everyone's budgets. In the words of Emily In Paris' Emily Cooper… j'adore.

Heart-shaped rings

Clear Heart Beaded Ring, £40, Pandora

MORE: 10 best Valentine's Day gift experiences

SHOP: 11 best Valentine's Day roses to surprise your loved ones

PD PAOLA White Heart 18ct yellow gold-plated and sterling-silver ring, £33, Selfridges

Violet Love Heart Ring, £450, Roxanne First

Heart Signet Ring, £39, Abbot Lyon

Heart-shaped earrings

Twisted Heart Hoop Earrings, £105, Missoma

Loving Heart Earrings, £320, Tiffany & Co

EARRINGS FOLLINA AMORE, £39, Sif Jakobs

Soru Jewellery Soru x Fenwick Exclusive Heart Charm Earrings, £175, Fenwick

Heart-shaped necklace

Short Heart Shaped Pearl Effect Necklace, £18.50, M&S

RACHEL JACKSON Deco trio grooved-hearts yellow-gold plated pendant necklace, £70, Selfridges

Choose Love Vermeil Necklace Yellow Gold Vermeil, £180, Otiumberg

Heart-shaped pendant

ALEX MONROE Gold-Plated Victoriana Keepsake Heart Locket Necklace, £210, Liberty London

Talisman Heart Pendant, £85, Monica Vinader

Medium heart shape locket pendant, £500, Loquet

Heart-shaped bracelet

Dinny Hall Silver Bijou Folded Heart Bracelet, £85, Liberty London

Sweet Alhambra heart bracelet, £1230, Van Cleef and Arpels

STONE AND STRAND Heart of the Matter gold diamond bracelet, £465, Net-A-Porter

Olivia Burton Yellow Gold Tone Classic Heart Bracelet, £50, H.Samuel

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.