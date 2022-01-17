﻿
best womens thermals winter 2022

15 best thermals for women this winter 2022: Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Uniqlo & MORE

Feeling the cold? Layer up with the best thermals this winter

Winter has arrived, and if you are feeling the cold - whether you are indoors or braving the outside - the best solution is a pair of trusty thermals to keep you warm. 

When shoppers think of thermals, they often have a not-so-cool or chic stereotype, but we mark you wrong. Long gone are the days when thermals resemble your grandad's long johns.

In fact, Marks & Spencer, Uniqlo, John Lewis and many other high street retailers sell a whole host of thermals, both tops and leggings, which you could easily wear out and about, they are that stylish. 

From classic crew neck styles, long sleeve, short sleeve, even turtle neck designs, shoppers are spoilt for choice, and that's before we get onto the fabric.

best thermals for women marks spencer top

Heatgen Plus™ Thermal Turtle Neck Top, £15, Marks & Spencer

Most retailers sell the classic thermals, but some retailers have a signature insulating technology or fabric, such as M&S' Thermowarmth or Heatgen, which provide even more warmth for those who truly feel the chill, or heading to the slopes.

We have compiled the best thermals to buy online, and we might have added them to our own basket too

Shop the best thermals for women for 2022

best thermals for women marks and spencer leggings

Heatgen Plus™ Fleece Thermal Leggings, £15, Marks & Spencer

best thermals for women john lewis leggings

John Lewis & Partners Heat Generating Thermal Legging, £16, John Lewis 

best thermals for women uniqlo top

Women Heattech Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long Sleeve Thermal Top, £24.90, Uniqlo

best thermals for women uniqlo leggings

Women's Heattech Extra Warm Cotton Thermal Leggings, £19.90, Uniqlo 

best thermals for women matalan vest top

Black Foil Thermal Vest Top, £7, Matalan 

best thermals for women pour moi top leggings

Second Skin Thermal Legging, £22, Pour Moi

best thermals for women sweaty betty zip jacket

Fast Track Thermal Running Jacket, £135, Sweaty Betty 

best thermals for women sweaty beatty jacket

Altitude Thermal Sweatshirt, £145, Sweaty Betty

best thermals for women acai trousers-z

Thermal Skinny Outdoors Trousers, £89, Acai

best thermals for women pacesetter mountain

Pacesetter Women's Thermal Run Tights, £24.99, Mountain Warehouse

best thermals for women falke waistcoat

CORE Thermal Women Waistcoat Stand-up collar, £199, Falke

best thermals for women calzedonia tights

Thermal Super Opaque Tights, £15.99, Calzedonia

best thermals for women amazon

NOOYME Thermal Base Layer Women, £30.99, Amazon 

best thermals for women amazon gloves

OZERO Winter Gloves, £19.99, Amazon 

