15 best thermals for women this winter 2022: Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Uniqlo & MORE

Winter has arrived, and if you are feeling the cold - whether you are indoors or braving the outside - the best solution is a pair of trusty thermals to keep you warm.

When shoppers think of thermals, they often have a not-so-cool or chic stereotype, but we mark you wrong. Long gone are the days when thermals resemble your grandad's long johns.

In fact, Marks & Spencer, Uniqlo, John Lewis and many other high street retailers sell a whole host of thermals, both tops and leggings, which you could easily wear out and about, they are that stylish.

From classic crew neck styles, long sleeve, short sleeve, even turtle neck designs, shoppers are spoilt for choice, and that's before we get onto the fabric.

Heatgen Plus™ Thermal Turtle Neck Top, £15, Marks & Spencer

Most retailers sell the classic thermals, but some retailers have a signature insulating technology or fabric, such as M&S' Thermowarmth or Heatgen, which provide even more warmth for those who truly feel the chill, or heading to the slopes.

We have compiled the best thermals to buy online, and we might have added them to our own basket too

Shop the best thermals for women for 2022

Heatgen Plus™ Fleece Thermal Leggings, £15, Marks & Spencer

John Lewis & Partners Heat Generating Thermal Legging, £16, John Lewis

Women Heattech Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long Sleeve Thermal Top, £24.90, Uniqlo

Women's Heattech Extra Warm Cotton Thermal Leggings, £19.90, Uniqlo

Black Foil Thermal Vest Top, £7, Matalan

Second Skin Thermal Legging, £22, Pour Moi

Fast Track Thermal Running Jacket, £135, Sweaty Betty

Altitude Thermal Sweatshirt, £145, Sweaty Betty

Thermal Skinny Outdoors Trousers, £89, Acai

Pacesetter Women's Thermal Run Tights, £24.99, Mountain Warehouse

CORE Thermal Women Waistcoat Stand-up collar, £199, Falke

Thermal Super Opaque Tights, £15.99, Calzedonia

NOOYME Thermal Base Layer Women, £30.99, Amazon

OZERO Winter Gloves, £19.99, Amazon

