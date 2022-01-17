Blue Monday SOS: the best knitwear to brighten up your day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's Blue Monday, and it's safe to say a lot of us could probably do with some cheering up, so what better way than with bright, colourful knitwear? Whether it's to keep your spirits high while you're working from home or you just want something to cosy up in on cold winter evenings, the bleakness of January is enough to make even the most colour-averse among us reach for a bold hue.

Luckily, the AW21 runways were full of bright knitwear, from hot pink to cobalt blue, so there are plenty of pieces online to choose from. Whether you opt for colourful knitwear in printed styles, colour blocking or all-over tones, scroll on to shop our edit of the very best available now.

The best knitwear to brighten up your day

Pink collared cable knit sweater, £75, & Other Stories

Oversized collar? Check. Comfy cable knit? Check. Bright bold colour? Triple check. & Other Stories' pink sweater is here to solve all of our Blue Monday woes.

Autograph wool rich colour block purple jumper, £69, Marks & Spencer

Autograph's statement purple knit features comfy and casual drop shoulders and deep cuffs.

Pink jacquard sweater, £27.99, Zara

Stop the search for the perfect pink sweater, we've found it in the form of this high neck fuschia Jacquard jumper from Zara.

Blue Merino cashmere rib jumper + snood, £195, Me + Em

If you're looking for something that feels luxurious, this blue sweater by Me + Em is made from a wool-cashmere blend. The best bit? It has a detachable snood so you can wear it two ways.

Green ombre knitted jumper, £36, River Island

River Island's 80s-inspired ombre knit makes us feel like spring is actually on its way. We love it paired with straight cut jeans.

Zebra print jumper, £17, Boohoo

Our favourite print and hot pink - you can't go wrong with this jumper from Boohoo.

Ganni Crystal-embellished orange knitted cardigan, £265, Net-a-Porter

Ganni's trans-seasonal bright orange cardi comes complete with crystal-embellished buttons. *adds to basket immediately*

Turquoise and green zig-zag knit sweater, £49.99, Mango

We think this zig-zag sweater from Mango could pass for a designer piece. It comes in two bold colourways.

Urban Bliss balloon sleeve ribbed knitted jumper, £28, ASOS

Our kind of Monday blues, courtesy of ASOS.

Pink gelato pullover, £88, Free People

We can't think of anything we'd want to cosy up in more than this oversized fuzzy sweater from Free People. It features a V-neck silhouette and exaggerated sleeves.

The Ragged Priest pink orange and lilac roasted jumper, £50, Urban Outfitters

Or go fluro in this dreamy wavy sweater by The Ragged Priest.

