Best watches for men: A guide to the best watch brands ahead of Valentine's Day

Maisie Bovingdon
Shopping for a mens watch for your boyfriend, husband, dad or brother? These are the best men’s watches brands from affordable Casio and fitness tracking Apple smartwatch, to designer Rolex.
For most men a watch may be the only accessory they wear, whether you have an extensive watch collection, or rely on one staple, it is an investment worth every penny.
While some may prefer an affordable design to wear everyday, others may be wanting to splash out on a designer purchase to stand the test of time - whether it is a gift to yourself or for someone else.
While some may prefer digital watches, others may opt for an analogue, some may be lusting after durable metal straps, although leather straps might be more suitable to other shoppers.
RELATED: The 37 best face coverings for men
MORE: Marks & Spencer's January sale is go! Huge discounts on almost everything
Casio, Larsson and Jennings, and Swatch are among some of the popular more affordable brands for men’s watches, but for those who are looking for a little more luxury Apple, Omega, Tag Heuer, and Rolex are the cream of the crop.
We have scoured high and low to find you the best men's watches to buy to suit all styles and budgets.
Luxury watches
Omega Seamaster watch for men
OMEGA Seamaster AquaTerra Automatic Chronometer men's watch, £4,910, Beaverbooks
Tag Heur Carrera Calibre watch for men
TAG HEUER Carrera Calibre 16 43mm men's watch, £3,150 (Was £4,050), Goldsmiths
Breitling Navitimer watch for men
BREITLING Navitimer stainless-steel automatic watch, £3,775, Selfridges
Rolex Submariner watch for men
ROLEX Submariner watch, £7,150, Rolex
Gucci Cushion watch for men
GUCCI Cushion stainless steel watch, £850, Selfridges
Bvlgari Bvlgari watch for men
BVLGARI BVLGARI watch, £4,130, Bvlgari
Tudor watch for men
TUDOR watch, £1,540, Goldsmiths
Casual watches
Casio Vintage watch for men
CASIO Vintage men's yellow gold-tone digital watch, £39.99 (Was £59.99), H. Samuel
Swatch watch for men
SWATCH Blacknyellow silicone quartz watch, £66, Selfridges
Larsson and Jennings Lugano watch for men
Lugano brown leather 40mm watch, £179, Larsson and Jennings
Fossil Grant watch for men
FOSSIL Grant leather analogue quartz watch, £119, M&S
Emporio Armani watch for men
EMPORIO ARMANI men's date stainless steel bracelet strap watch, £179, Goldsmiths
Boss Peak watch for men
BOSS Peak men's grey ion-plated bracelet watch, £399, Ernest Jones
Tissot Seastar Chrono watch for men
TISSOT Seastar Chrono watch, £423, The Watch Hut
Seiko Presage watch for men
SEIKO Men's Presage automatic date bracelet strap watch, £349, John Lewis
Fitness watches
Apple Watch Series 7 for men
APPLE Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) with midnight sport band, £499, Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for men
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 classic, £289, John Lewis
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.