Best watches for men: A guide to the best watch brands ahead of Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For most men a watch may be the only accessory they wear, whether you have an extensive watch collection, or rely on one staple, it is an investment worth every penny.

While some may prefer an affordable design to wear everyday, others may be wanting to splash out on a designer purchase to stand the test of time - whether it is a gift to yourself or for someone else.

While some may prefer digital watches, others may opt for an analogue, some may be lusting after durable metal straps, although leather straps might be more suitable to other shoppers.

Casio, Larsson and Jennings, and Swatch are among some of the popular more affordable brands for men’s watches, but for those who are looking for a little more luxury Apple, Omega, Tag Heuer, and Rolex are the cream of the crop.

We have scoured high and low to find you the best men's watches to buy to suit all styles and budgets.

Luxury watches

Omega Seamaster watch for men

OMEGA Seamaster AquaTerra Automatic Chronometer men's watch, £4,910, Beaverbooks

Tag Heur Carrera Calibre watch for men

TAG HEUER Carrera Calibre 16 43mm men's watch, £3,150 (Was £4,050), Goldsmiths

Breitling Navitimer watch for men

BREITLING Navitimer stainless-steel automatic watch, £3,775, Selfridges

Rolex Submariner watch for men

ROLEX Submariner watch, £7,150, Rolex

Gucci Cushion watch for men

GUCCI Cushion stainless steel watch, £850, Selfridges

Bvlgari Bvlgari watch for men

BVLGARI BVLGARI watch, £4,130, Bvlgari

Tudor watch for men

TUDOR watch, £1,540, Goldsmiths

Casual watches

Casio Vintage watch for men

CASIO Vintage men's yellow gold-tone digital watch, £39.99 (Was £59.99), H. Samuel

Swatch watch for men

SWATCH Blacknyellow silicone quartz watch, £66, Selfridges

Larsson and Jennings Lugano watch for men

Lugano brown leather 40mm watch, £179, Larsson and Jennings

Fossil Grant watch for men

FOSSIL Grant leather analogue quartz watch, £119, M&S

Emporio Armani watch for men

EMPORIO ARMANI men's date stainless steel bracelet strap watch, £179, Goldsmiths

Boss Peak watch for men

BOSS Peak men's grey ion-plated bracelet watch, £399, Ernest Jones

Tissot Seastar Chrono watch for men

TISSOT Seastar Chrono watch, £423, The Watch Hut

Seiko Presage watch for men

SEIKO Men's Presage automatic date bracelet strap watch, £349, John Lewis

Fitness watches

Apple Watch Series 7 for men

APPLE Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) with midnight sport band, £499, Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for men

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 classic, £289, John Lewis

