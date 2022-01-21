The knee-high boots fit for royalty - including Kate Middleton's beloved brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Knee-high boots have been a longstanding wardrobe staple, and an absolute necessity when it comes to winter fashion. But don't just take our word for it, for they've garnered a pretty impressive royal following too.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Queen Letizia have all been spotted sporting the knee-high boot trend, here are the best options to buy right now (including Kate's exact pair!).

Are knee-high boots still in style?

Yes! Definitely. As a fashion stylist, I can tell you that finding a great pair of knee-high boots isn't always easy. Key things to consider are comfort, heel height, leg width and colour, because, after all, if you're looking to get a long-lasting pair it can cost you a fair bit of money.

From Penelope Chilvers to Russell and Bromley these are the knee-high boots that would get the royal seal of approval.

Flat knee-high boots we love

Penelope Chilvers long tassel boot

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of Penelope Chilvers' boots

Any fan of Kate Middleton's style will be well acquainted with Penelope Chilvers by now. First spotted on the royal back in 2004, clearly, these boots really do stand the test of time. And with a price point of close to £500, we're glad to hear it! Handmade with sustainably sourced Spanish leather with a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole, these boots are your everyday go-to whether rain or shine.

Long Tassel Boot, £475, Penelope Chilvers

Pimkie knee-high wellie boot in beige

These chunky sole knee-highs are bang on trend right now, and this Pimkie pair is a great affordable version. While it may look like quite a daring trend, once worn with jeans and a chunky knit I'm sure you'll be converted.

Pimkie knee-high wellie boot in beige, £45.99, ASOS

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots

Zara Tindall's riding boots are a wardrobe staple

A great pair of riding boots are a definite royal wardrobe staple, just look at Zara Tindall. This & Other Stories pair are clean and fuss-free for a truly elegant feel. Pair with leggings and a chunky knit and all you'll need is a pony to fit right it.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots, £205, & Other Stories

Heeled knee-high boots we love

Russell & Bromley Uptown Square Toe High Leg Boot

Meghan Markle has worn her black leather boots during a number of royal engagements

You can't find a more classic pair of knee-high boots than Meghan Markle's black leather choice. Currently in the sale for a huge £400 discount, this Russell & Bromley pair comes close to the ones worn by the Duchess of Sussex. Sophisticated yet sexy, these will have your back through any occasion.

Uptown Square Toe High Leg Boot, £195, Russell & Bromley

Sosandar Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Knee High Boots

Princess Eugenie often teams her favourite knee-high boots with patterned dresses

For a relaxed slouchy looking boot like Princess Eugenie's, this Sosandar pair at M&S ticks all the boxes. Just like the pair the royal wore, these boots have a pointed toe to elongate the leg and are made from a premium suede soft leather giving them the slouchy fit. Pair with a knee-length black dress for a more formal look.

Sosandar Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Knee High Boots, £139, M&S

Oasis Suede Block Heeled Long Boot

Another classic boot option, working with everything from jeans to skirts to dresses, this suede pair from Oasis is sure to stay in your wardrobe for years to come. And, even better, they're currently on sale for £97.

Oasis Suede Block Heeled Long Boot, £97, Oasis

Shearling knee-high boots we love

Ugg Essential Tall II Boot

Kate was known to wear Ugg's while out and about in London

It's no secret that Kate Middleton was a fan of Ugg's before gaining her Duchess of Cambridge title, and once you try a pair you'll understand why. Soft, cosy and perfect for winter weather, a pair of Ugg's really can make those frosty mornings a little bit easier. Currently on sale, these tall boots aren't quite knee-high but sit just below.

Essential Tall II Boot, £143.99, Ugg

Zara Knee-High Leather Boots with Faux Shearling Lining

Cosy yet sexy, these Zara knee-high boots are the perfect pair for a night out when that walk from the restaurant to the car is just a tad too far for bare legs. Wear either pulled over the knee for a classic black boot, or rolled to knee height to show the faux fleece lining.

Knee-High Leather Boots with Faux Shearling Lining, £159, Zara

MUKLUK Waterproof Shearling Calf Boots

Also on sale, these waterproof Mukluk's are a go-to for winter walks and rainy days. They aren't quite knee-high – forgive us – but sit around mid-calf, still promising a good amount of leg cover for roaming around your estate (we wish!).

MUKLUK Waterproof Shearling Calf Boots, £160, FitFlop

Make-a-statement knee-high boots we love

Sosandar Bailey Croc Leather Knee Boot

Queen Letizia always makes a statement in her cherry-red boots

For the braver fashion folks out there, Queen Letizia is definitely the royal to follow, and her red knee-high boots have us swooning. Another pair from the brand Sosandar, this bright leather option is a definite stand out piece, working perfectly with a colour-blocked red look just like the Spanish royal.

Sosandar Bailey Croc Leather Knee Boot, £149, Next

Mango Cowboy Leather Boots

Princess Diana's cowboy boot and blazer look is still one of the most iconic looks in fashion history, and these Mango boots remind us of just that. Made with brown suede, using more environmentally friendly processes, these knee-high boots are great for anyone looking to give the classic shoe design a wild west twist and make a serious fashion statement. Tuck wide-leg trousers in and pair with a blazer and cap for an instant Lady Di inspired look.

Mango Cowboy Leather Boots, £199, Mango

Karen Millen Premium Leather Knee High Boot

Currently on sale for 40% off, these Karen Millen boots are perhaps more pop star style than royalty, but they're a great alternative to the typical black or brown options. Working with outfits of any colour, never underestimate how much wear you can get out of a pair of white boots. And they have a great retro feel of the swinging '60's – all you need now is the pillbox hat.

Karen Millen Premium Leather Knee High Boot, £215.40, Karen Millen

