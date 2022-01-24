9 long coats for women that we are swooning over right now

A true style staple, the right longline coat can take any outfit from lacklustre to luxe in seconds. Throw on over a tracksuit and trainers for an instant chic brunch look, or pair with knee-high boots, jeans and a roll neck for a more sophisticated vibe.

MORE: Quilted jackets are trending this winter - here are 23 of the best

Countless celebs including Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Lorraine Kelly have been scoring style points for years thanks to their on-point outerwear, and it’s time for you to join them if you haven’t already.

VB's winter wardrobe always looks on point thanks to her chic outerwear

But with so many options it's hard to work out your bouclé from your belted and know what you're really after. We’ve covered all bases with our edit of the best high-street buys from Zara, ASOS, H&M and many more to save you the stress. And with checks, teddy bear coats and warm woollen options on the menu, we're confident at least one will take your fancy.

The best long coats for women

Camel coat, £49.99, H&M

The simple and relaxed fit of this versatile H&M camel coat lends itself to most outfits. Made with more conscious materials such as recycled polyester, and falling just above ankle height, this is easily one of our favourite options.

Belted wool coat, £129, Zara

A black longline wool-blend coat is an autumn/winter staple. Equally suiting your favourite jeans, T-shirt and trainers or an evening midi dress, it will be one of the most hard working pieces in your wardrobe. This one from Zara features a tie waist belt and side vents at the hems.

River Island blue borg oversized long coat, £110, River Island

This coat just screams fun. Made from synthetic borg, a fabric similar to shearling but in this case 100% polyester, River Island has taken a classic cut coat and made it a serious fashion statement.

12 Storeez two-tone layered long coat, £325, Farfetch

You may have seen 12 Storeez popping up again and again on fashion influencers and stylists, and the now beloved brand really do ace outerwear. This layered trench coat reaches near floor level for real full-body coverage, and the detachable inner layer gives a subtle fashionable twist.

ASOS DESIGN oversized hybrid coat with rainwear hood, was £85 now £42.50, ASOS

For those wetter days, this hooded coat from ASOS is a must. It has a flattering oversized cut and versatile navy colourway.

MORE: 19 best women's puffer jackets for those colder days

ROSELL long length wool wrap coat, £350, Ted Baker

This classic Ted Baker maxi coat would fit well in any royals wardrobe. Perfect for work, weddings or for those who prefer an uber elegant look, you’ll get years of wear out of this timeless outerwear option. We love that this coat comes with a belt, designed to show off your curves and add to the feminine silhouette.

New Look khaki quilted belted long coat, £39.99, New Look

A quilted coat gives an extra bit of warmth over classic woollen options and this New Look version is one of the most stylish (and affordable) ones on the market. In a classic dark green colourway, perfect for countryside walks and pub lunches, this sturdy staple will see you through countless winters.

Pretty Lavish Grayson boucle belted woven long coat, £88, Selfridges

Adding texture to an otherwise simple piece can really give an outfit that added oomph, and Pretty Lavish has done just that with this bouclé coat. Bouclé fabric is made from a series of loops, giving it an almost sheepskin look without the sheep. This version is made from 100% polyester so is suitable for vegans, and the longline cut and belt give it a fabulously feminine cut.

Borg long coat, £89.40, Oasis

If we had to pick one coat to snuggle up in, it would be this Oasis one. A longline version of the much-loved teddy bear coat, it has cosy written all over it. The cream colourway just lends itself to a ski trip, but if that’s not on the cards for you this year (us neither!) then your local pub will do just fine. We love the all cream outfit the model wears, but it will look just as great with brown, black or denim tones.

MORE: Aviator jackets are trending right this - these are the 11 best to shop right now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.