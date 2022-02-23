The Miu Miu skirt set is the hardest working outfit in fashion - and even has its own Instagram account

MORE: Nicole Kidman as you've never seen her before in iconic new photo

New York-based virtual stylist - and founder of the @miumiuset Instagram account - Ashley Langholtz started the popular social media feed with encouragement from her friend, PR Albert Ayal. “To be honest, this account started as somewhat of a joke. I woke up on Monday and literally all my feeds were just filled with memes and editorials of the Miu Miu SS 2022 set," she told us.

\

"I randomly had the idea to create a ‘fan page’ account sharing all the variations and images created of the set. I have to give a big applause to Miu Miu’s PR team because their placement of the set in basically every editorial has definitely had something to do with the large impact the set has left on the fashion community. It’s also been seen on several body types and many different kinds of people which will cause more people to gravitate towards it."

She added: "The set is just so fun and there are several variations of it, making it so you don’t get bored of seeing the exact same thing over and over again. I think the pandemic also has had an impact on why skirt sets are so popular right now. In March 2020, everyone was ordering matching sweat sets and loungewear sets, so now in spring of 2022, we have progressed to being obsessed with matching skirt sets."

As well as the pandemic’s encouragement of matching sets nostalgia and fond memories of the now iconic early 2000’s looks could be to blame. The midriff reminds us of a simpler time, when we were still wearing lipgloss and N Sync and Backstreet Boy was playing on our radio. The time of unabashed belly baring has become the deriguour reference point for every Gen Z worth their TikTok account. And sometimes a provocative hint of skin will make an outfit instantly memorable and headline grabbing (remember J Lo’s iconic green Versace Grammy dress?)

taking a shot every time i see that miu miu set i’m about to give myself liver failure — lemáine (@lemaine_) February 21, 2022

Whatever the reason for the popularity of the outfit, the internet of course has been awash with memes and fashion commentary since the inception of the Miu Miu skirt set. On Twitter, sartorial spectators have reacted, saying: “There's not a day without seeing the miu miu ss22 set…” and “Taking a shot every time i see that miu miu set i’m about to give myself liver failure.” We all know that Kris Jenner works hard… but the Miu Miu skirt works harder.