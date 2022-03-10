The Chanel AW22 wellies cemented the indie sleaze trend for 2022

As Paris fashion week came to a close yesterday, all eyes were focused on the tweed-swathed Chanel show as supermodels strutted down the runway wearing this season’s new must-have – the AW22 wellington boots. The footwear was coupled with the latest crop of Chanel’s signature tweed jackets and knits, their colours paying homage to the River Tweed on the Scottish border. 'This is what Gabrielle Chanel would do on her walks through the Scottish countryside,' explained Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard, 'she would gather ferns and bouquets of flowers to inspire the local artisans for the tones she wanted.' While Viard had the Scottish highlands in mind with her latest collection, all we could see was the synergy between the wellies and the cult indie-rock looks of the late 2000s and early 2010s. The era of peak 'Indie Sleaze.'

Chanel's AW 22 wellington boots

Now deemed ‘vintage’ by the kids of today – Indie Sleaze has been re-popularized by everyone’s new favorite social media platform, TikTok. Originally inspired by post-90s grunge, indie sleaze is safely making a fashionable comeback, with Gen Z to blame for reviving the trend. Once sported by it-girls of the time, such as Alexa Chung, Kate Moss and Pixie Geldof, many young people have been inspired to adopt their iconic looks of the era. As a result, young TikTokers have been sharing their thoughts on the revival of indie sleaze.

Alex Chung and Alex Turner were the It-couple of the late 2000s

Chanel’s championing of the humble wellie could not come at a better time for indie-sleaze lovers. The wellington boots, sported in black, cream, khaki and a fishing-on-the-spey appropriate over-the-knee style are the new must-have item, and as demonstrated on the runway are the perfect accessory to be worn all year-round for a chic, effortless look. And for a chic-er take on the Indie Sleaze trend. Whether it was parading around the streets of London or attending Glastonbury festival; wearing knee-high socks and wellington boots was a key part of achieving the indie sleaze girl look – without ‘trying too hard.’ Chung set the bar for the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic of the early aughts, leaning on staple capsule pieces such black leather fringe jackets, sequin skirts and knee-high leather boots and wellies alongside rockstar boyfriend Alex Turner.



Kate Moss at Glastonbury Festival, 2005

No look from the era is more etched in our memory than that of Kate Moss walking arm in arm with Pete Doherty at Glastonbury, legs out and Hunter wellies on. The look became so iconic that wellies became a part of the indie sleaze era, whether you were attending a festival or not. Chanel’s boots are arguably the easiest way to tap into the Indie Sleaze trend this time around.

Presented as the most versatile piece on the runway, it is clear why Viard has placed the wellington boot at the heart of the Chanel Autumn/Winter collection for 2022. As a result, this indie-rock fashion trend is back, bigger than ever and stirring high-end fashion’s heart once again.