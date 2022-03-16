﻿
bridgerton season 2

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

10 Bridgerton-inspired dresses for the ultimate Regency style

Love Bridgerton? Our top fashion picks inspired by everyone's favourite regency drama

Although eager to discover what ‘tea’ Lady Whistledown will be ‘spilling’ in season two of Bridgerton, we are also impatiently anticipating the flamboyant layering and decadent gowns that adorn the show’s leading ladies.

With the upcoming release of everybody’s new favourite period drama on 25 March (and Netflix’s most-watched series ever) we are once again lusting after the elegant styles of the 18th century. Thanks to the popularity of the show, we have seen an increased devotion to the ethereal qualities that led female fashion during the period.

Related: Bridgeton star Nicola Coughlan is on cloud nine after making a huge announcement

Following on from the 'puffy sleeve' prairie dress trend that has dominated our wardrobes for the past few seasons, once again voluminous sleeves, empire necklines, whimsical florals and delicate embellishments are making a welcome return into our wardrobes. It's all about adding a twist of elegance to our modern dresses.

So whether you’re impressing a suitor or just want to ensure you are the 'incomparable' this season Hello! Fashion has done the research so you don’t have to. Shop the best Bridgerton-inspired dresses right now in true Bridgerton grace.

huishan zhang pink dress crystal

Crystal-Embellished Nico Midi Dress, £1,995, Huishan Zhang

SHOP NOW

This dazzling gown by Huishan Zhang with crystal embellishing is ideal for a formal occasion.

self portrait blue floral tiered dress

Tiered Floral-Print Pleated-Chiffon Dress, £360, Self-Portrait

SHOP NOW

Taking inspiration from Daphne’s seminal baby blue ball gown from season one, Self-Portrait has the ultimate frock to recreate the look - made complete with micro-bow detailing. 

alessandra rich pink floral dress

Alessandra Rich Floral Printed Silk Midi Dress, £1,944, Moda Operandi

SHOP NOW

Accentuated with frill detailing on the collar and pearl buttons, this Alessandra Rich dress signals sophistication.

love shack fancy floral dress

Terrence Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress, £413, LoveShackFancy

SHOP NOW

This delicate midi dress incorporates the dainty floral patterns of the period.

Related: What Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker’s monthly beauty routine looks like

needle and thread blue floral

Serefina Ditsy Ballerina Dress, £435, Needle & Thread

SHOP NOW

Known for their love of intricate embellishments, Needle & Thread achieve old-age elegance with this tiered frock. Daphne Bridgerton eat your heart out. 

ganni yellow silk dress

Ganni Cold-Shoulder Floral-Print Crinkled-Recycled Satin Dress, £275, Ganni

SHOP NOW

For a modern take on the Bridgerton trend, this yellow silk dress by Ganni can be worn multiple ways, making it a faultless base for a quintessential summer outfit.

reformation dress

Cyprus Tiered Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress, £285, Reformation

SHOP NOW

Very Featherington-esque, this vivid floral design by Reformation is comparable to the dresses Penelope, played by Nicola Coughlan, and her sisters are seen wearing. 

blue self portrait floral dress

Watercolour Floral-Print Woven Midi Dress, £350, Self-Portrait

SHOP NOW

Bring the drama of the new season to life with these puffed shoulders and dramatic balloon sleeves.

doen dress

Eclipse Embroidered Organic Cotton-Voile Dress, £248.77, DÔEN

SHOP NOW

One to frolic in, this cotton embroidered summer dress is an ideal runaround midi that can be dressed up or down. 

sister jane white puff sleeve black bow dress

Angelica Floral Woven Midi Dress, £185, Sister Jane

SHOP NOW

The pronounced bow on this Sister Jane design adds a touch of flamboyance without being too garish.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about fashion

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back