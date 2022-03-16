10 Bridgerton-inspired dresses for the ultimate Regency style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Although eager to discover what ‘tea’ Lady Whistledown will be ‘spilling’ in season two of Bridgerton, we are also impatiently anticipating the flamboyant layering and decadent gowns that adorn the show’s leading ladies.

With the upcoming release of everybody’s new favourite period drama on 25 March (and Netflix’s most-watched series ever) we are once again lusting after the elegant styles of the 18th century. Thanks to the popularity of the show, we have seen an increased devotion to the ethereal qualities that led female fashion during the period.

Following on from the 'puffy sleeve' prairie dress trend that has dominated our wardrobes for the past few seasons, once again voluminous sleeves, empire necklines, whimsical florals and delicate embellishments are making a welcome return into our wardrobes. It's all about adding a twist of elegance to our modern dresses.

So whether you’re impressing a suitor or just want to ensure you are the 'incomparable' this season Hello! Fashion has done the research so you don’t have to. Shop the best Bridgerton-inspired dresses right now in true Bridgerton grace.

Crystal-Embellished Nico Midi Dress, £1,995, Huishan Zhang

This dazzling gown by Huishan Zhang with crystal embellishing is ideal for a formal occasion.

Tiered Floral-Print Pleated-Chiffon Dress, £360, Self-Portrait

Taking inspiration from Daphne’s seminal baby blue ball gown from season one, Self-Portrait has the ultimate frock to recreate the look - made complete with micro-bow detailing.

Alessandra Rich Floral Printed Silk Midi Dress, £1,944, Moda Operandi

Accentuated with frill detailing on the collar and pearl buttons, this Alessandra Rich dress signals sophistication.

Terrence Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress, £413, LoveShackFancy

This delicate midi dress incorporates the dainty floral patterns of the period.

Serefina Ditsy Ballerina Dress, £435, Needle & Thread

Known for their love of intricate embellishments, Needle & Thread achieve old-age elegance with this tiered frock. Daphne Bridgerton eat your heart out.

Ganni Cold-Shoulder Floral-Print Crinkled-Recycled Satin Dress, £275, Ganni

For a modern take on the Bridgerton trend, this yellow silk dress by Ganni can be worn multiple ways, making it a faultless base for a quintessential summer outfit.

Cyprus Tiered Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress, £285, Reformation

Very Featherington-esque, this vivid floral design by Reformation is comparable to the dresses Penelope, played by Nicola Coughlan, and her sisters are seen wearing.

Watercolour Floral-Print Woven Midi Dress, £350, Self-Portrait

Bring the drama of the new season to life with these puffed shoulders and dramatic balloon sleeves.

Eclipse Embroidered Organic Cotton-Voile Dress, £248.77, DÔEN

One to frolic in, this cotton embroidered summer dress is an ideal runaround midi that can be dressed up or down.

Angelica Floral Woven Midi Dress, £185, Sister Jane

The pronounced bow on this Sister Jane design adds a touch of flamboyance without being too garish.

