Hello! Fashion Guest List: London’s best parties throughout the month of March Our pick of the most exclusive events throughout the capital this month

As we head into British springtime and leave our winter blues behind, the capital has been buzzing with excitement. Throughout the month of March, we watched the best of the glitterati celebrate many festivities across the city of London at this year’s most exclusive events so far. HELLO! Fashion has taken a closer look into the most fashionable parties throughout the month that epitomised glitz and glamour.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend the BAFTA x Bulgari Gala Dinner at The Londoner Hotel

Award season has now officially kicked off with the 2022 BAFTA awards which commanded this month’s social calendar as our most-loved actors and filmmakers came together to honour this year’s achievements in British film, supported by prestigious Italian jewellery brand Bulgari. As the official partner of the BAFTAs this year, Bulgari have made headlines for being the host-with-the-most as they held several events this month surrounding the award ceremony, including a fundraising gala attended by our finest homegrown film and TV stars at The Londoner Hotel.

Lashana Lynch

Jenna Coleman

Tom Hiddleston

Talulah Riley

Nicola Coughlan

Amy Jackson

Max Harwood

The BAFTAs also oversaw this year’s EE Vanity Fair Rising Stars party which celebrated the nominations of our youngest fresh talent in the British film industry, as well as the official after-party of the ceremony hosted by British Vogue. Pastel bouquets of stunning flowers adorned the whimsical Annabel’s in Mayfair as an homage to the attendance of the British’s roses who have led the way for women in television this year, such as Simone Ashley, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Lily James.

Ellie Bamber

Eric Underwood and Charli Howard

Mimi Keene

Harry Trevaldwyn

Leomie Anderson

All eyes were also on the V&A this month as the museum launched their latest exhibition - Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear. In partnership with Gucci, the exhibition oversees creativity in men’s fashion and how the most distinguished designers have performed masculinity through their designs. Attended by music and film stars alike such as Olly Alexander and Mark Ronson as well as by up-and-coming mogul Harris Reed, the opening party of the exhibition saw a celebration of innovation in the approach to male fashion. With Billy Porter’s tuxedo dress as worn at the Academy awards in 2019 and Harry Styles’ Gucci blue gown from his Vogue cover shoot last year as the main features of the exhibition, it is clear why this opening was the place to be.

Mark Ronson

Francis Bourgeois

Sam Smith

Harris Reed