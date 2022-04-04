Justin Bieber's platform Balenciaga Crocs were the real star of the Grammys

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's no surprise that one of the hottest names in music chose an unforgettable fashion choice to mark his presence at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Justin Bieber, who was up for eight awards, opted for an unusual choice on Sunday night and stepped out on the red carpet wearing Crocs. Yes you read that right, Crocs. The 28-year-old musician has proven himself to be something of a Balenciaga superfan of late, and his outfit at the Grammys was no exception.

The Biebers attended the 2022 Grammys in contrasting styles

Justin's black chunky platform Crocs are the latest addition to the brands' ongoing collaboration, an unlikely high fashion love story which began in 2017. From the Spring '22 collection, this iteration of the slides are crafted using lightweight rubber finished with logo-stamped metal hardware and made in Italy. They feature an oversized platform sole, allowing for a definite height boost, along with a chrome Balenciaga name plate across the toe, resembling boots which wouldn’t look out of place in Camden market, giving them an unmistakable edge.

Let's just say, these aren't your average pair of Crocs - if you fancy getting yourself a pair, you'd better be prepared to 'foot' their $950 price tag. Justin complimented his unconventional footwear choice with an oversized dark grey two-piece suit, also by Balenciaga, and a tight white tank top, finishing his look with a bright pink beanie and some oval shades.

A closer look at the Balenciaga Crocs worn by Justin Bieber

He looked effortlessly cool on the red carpet alongside wife Hailey Bieber who turned heads in a stunning white silky strapless number by Saint Laurent. The 25-year-old model wore her hair in a low braid with a few strands of dark blonde framing her face. Her sleek white dress looked almost bridal, and she accessorised with beautiful layered gold necklaces. The power couple, who tied the knot in 2018, looked very loved up, and weren't shy about sharing some adorable PDA with the cameras. Justin was up for Album of the Year with 'Justice', against the likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X.

Heiley Bieber sported an ethereal look on the red carpet

Unfortunately the 'Yummy' singer went home empty-handed after performing at the awards show, but he wasn't the only one who considered Crocs to be a fitting choice for the occasion. Questlove also went for a stylish version of the rubber shoes, designed by top footwear designer Salehe Bembury.

