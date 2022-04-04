Is 'Barbie dressing' a thing now? These doll-inspired looks dominated the Grammys red carpet The stars were mad for hot pink and stunning silhouettes

The biggest music stars attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Saweetie all seemingly channeling one special fashion icon.

Among the star-studded guests at the legendary awards show, there seemed to be but one unspoken rule: retro-Barbie mania. Shades of red may have dominated Oscars looks just over a week ago, but on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, it was all about hot pink. Pierpaolo Piccioli's latest AW22 'Pink PP' show for Valentino's could be to blame, but with news that Margot Robbie will be playing the iconic doll in a live action film... could it be that we all secretly want to be Barbie girls?

Related: 25 most show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2022 Grammys

Chrissy Teigen wore a bubble gum pink Nicole + Felicia gown

Several stars rocked up (perhaps unknowingly) channeling the American doll, including rapper Saweetie who turned heads in a bright pink bra top with a matching high-waisted skirt and full-length gloves. Her bold Valentino look looked like it came straight out of Barbie's dreamhouse closet, and she accessorised her eye-catching outfit with a ribbon-style sparkly choker and understated earrings to match.

Saweetie was on point, in Valentino AW22

Actor Billy Porter, no stranger to a standout outfit, also went for Barbie-inspired fuchsia. He too wore Valentino, opting for a co-ord set, consisting of a sheer ruffled shirt and loose-fitting trousers which fell effortlessly over statement silver platforms. Billy teamed his colourful ensemble with a pop of blue on his lips, looking utterly fabulous. Another A-lister who joined in with the unspoken theme was Chrissy Teigen, 36, who stole the show in stunning strapless bubble gum-pink gown courtesy of Nicole + Felicia Couture. Chrissy looked resplendent in her voluminous ruffled dress alongside husband John Legend, who went for a black velvet suit, finishing off her look with a chic updo and diamond chandelier earrings.

Related: Hailey Bieber wows in bridal white alongside husband Justin at Grammy Award

Billy Porter also opted for Valentino, wearing the brand's new signature 'PP Pink'

Also tapping into the plastic look was 'good 4 u' singer Olivia Rodrigo who looked unbelievable in a figure-hugging black dress, showing off an enviable, doll-like silhouette, with trompe-l'œil delicate beading in magenta. Olivia's custom Vivienne Westwood gown was complimented by a vampy hair and makeup look - a middle parting with sleek waves, alongside a Barbie approved elbow length gloves as well as a pink necklace and black choker.

Olivia Rodrigo's dress hinted at the Barbie doll silhouette

Bringing a different style of glamour to the red carpet was Lady Gaga who came to the awards dressed in an exquisite black and white one-shoulder dress, by Armani Privé. She went for a vintage Hollywood look with a sophisticated updo and feline-flick eyeliner - plus a dazzling neckline, adorned with stones by Tiffany & Co. The vibe was eerily reminiscent of a retro Barbie doll., cementing the unlikely trend

Lady Gaga's gown reminded onlookers of a vintage Barbie doll

Life in plastic? It's fantastic.