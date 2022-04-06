Jacquemus' exclusive SS22 collection for Net-A-Porter available now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official, hot girl summer is coming early this year. Say goodbye to dreary skies and miserable commutes, we’re thinking of Californian heatwaves and beautiful white beaches.

Ultra-cool French brand Jacquemus, best known for their adorable micro bags, have teamed up with Net-A-Porter for an exclusive SS22 collection. The capsule is inspired by Palm Springs and features a vibrant, summery colour palette. Available exclusively to Net-A-Porter customers, the 23-piece collection is out now.

The new Jacquemus x Net-A-Porter collection features the perfect essentials for Summer

The capsule is a careful curation of the brand’s signature designs that have been reworked in gorgeous new shades to suit this summer’s wardrobe. Inspired by a stunning 'Sun & Sea' art installation by Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, the collection is fresh and youthful, focusing on clean lines and bright hues. Think airy wide-leg trousers, cool crop tops and mini halter-neck dresses alongside lightweight knits and cute accessories, and you’ll be halfway there. Designs feature sugary pink, mint green and clean creams shades which unmistakably capture Jacquemus' signature mood of fun and playfulness.

Pastel colours play a key part in the design of the playful accessories

Pieces that are available to shop include the Lagoa maxi dress, Noué cropped twisted top and Pila cutout swimsuit, as well as accessories, including Jacquemus' coveted Le Chiquito bags and the Le Bob Gadjo bucket hat. Photographed on a sandy white beach, the campaign will quickly have you reminiscing about holidays and aching for sunnier climes. Chief buying and merchandising officer at Net-A-Porter, Lea Cranfield explains, “Our customers love Jacquemus for its standout and design-led aesthetic, which is represented throughout this capsule.

The cool summer dresses are sure to be a hit and are available in a range of colours

We're thrilled to provide them with this ultimate vacation wardrobe, in fabrications and silhouettes that can only be achieved at the hands of Simon, whose vision for color and sense of playfulness is pure genius.”

Our top picks from the Jacquemus x Net-A-Porter collection:

Le Chiquito Osier leather and raffia shoulder bag, £580, Jacquemus

Le Bob Gadjo embellished cotton-canvas bucket hat, £75, Jacquemus

Bambino linen halterneck mini dress, £450, Jacquemus

Baunhilha layered linen mini shirt dress, £555, Jacquemus

The collection is available to shop now, exclusively at Net-A-Porter.

